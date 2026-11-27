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The charges have been upgraded against an Edmonton man, already wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaking a custody order and abducting his kids, as the case has been escalated to an international scale.

On Friday, the Edmonton Police Service also announced three people have been arrested and accused of obstructing the police investigation into the missing children, who disappeared from the city three months ago.

Scot MacDermid, 43, is now charged with two counts of kidnapping in the disappearance of his children: nine-year-old Lesley and six-year-old George.

That’s an upgrade from the two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order police laid against MacDermid on Sept. 23.

That charge is considered when investigators believe a parent or guardian has taken a child under the age of 14, in violation of a valid court order, with the intent of depriving another guardian of possession of the child.

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Edmonton police now believe MacDermid may have left or will try to leave the country, and are working with international agencies to locate him and the children.

Investigators have engaged the International Criminal Police Organization – commonly known as Interpol — a global organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

In turn, Interpol has issued a yellow notice, which is a global police alert to help locate missing persons, often minors, or to help identify people who are unable to identify themselves.

As of Friday, Interpol had 11,823 active yellow notices.

“MacDermid continues to evade authorities at the expense of his children’s welfare, and we are encouraging him to turn himself in as soon as possible,” EPS Child Protection Section Staff Sgt. Robert Davis said in a statement Friday.

Police said MacDermid is also wanted on additional Canada-wide warrants, including two counts of child endangerment, intimidation, assault causing bodily harm, and 18 firearms-related offences. Police said the new charges are in relation to events that took place in 2022.

Three new arrests, obstruction charges laid

A man and two women have now also been arrested and charged in the alleged kidnapping investigation.

Back in September, police shared an update saying they were looking for a man whose identity wasn’t known at the time, but was spotted with the missing trio in eastern Alberta.

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0:34 Canada-wide warrant issued for Edmonton man accused of abducting his 2 kids

MacDermid and his children, Lesley and George, disappeared from north Edmonton on Friday, Aug. 28.

Their last known whereabouts within the city was at the Manning Town Centre shopping complex in northeast Edmonton, near 155 Avenue and 37 Street.

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Investigators learned Scot and his children were then seen in Lloydminster that same day, around 6:30 p.m., with the unidentified man.

He has since been identified as Theodore Fidelak, 44, who has been charged with two counts of abduction in contravention of custody order and obstructing a peace officer in connection with the investigation.

Two women are also facing charges. Melissa Beck, 42 and Deanne Elliott, 60, are both charged with obstructing a peace officer. Elliott is also charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

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Edmonton police said investigators have identified others involved in assisting Scot MacDermid in evading authorities, and will be contacting them as well.

“Police believe that there are persons in Canada and abroad providing aid and comfort to Scot, and we are reminding them that doing so is a criminal offence,” Davis said.

Past international child-abduction accusations

Court documents reveal MacDermid and the children’s mother have had previous custody disputes.

A 2024 Alberta Court of Appeal decision details international child-abduction allegations MacDermid made against his former wife.

MacDermid, a Canadian with companies in Alberta and business interests in the Dominican Republic, got married in 2016 to Edilenia Lopez Aqunio, a Dominican citizen who became a Canadian permanent resident in 2018.

During their marriage, the family moved back and forth between homes in Edmonton and Puerto Plata, and lived in the Dominican during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their two children are Canadian citizens but were born in the Dominican, and were seven and four at the time their parents went to court.

Citing the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction and Alberta’s International Child Abduction Act, MacDermid accused his estranged wife of abducting or wrongfully keeping their children in Canada by not returning them to the Dominican, as he wished.

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Lopez Aqunio argued the opposite.

Her position was that the children’s lives had centred on Edmonton since at least May 2022, apart from a roughly four-month stay in the Dominican from December 2022 to May 2023.

She argued the parents intended to raise the children primarily in Canada and have them attend school here.

The courts found evidence MacDermid intended, upon returning to Canada via one-way tickets in May 2023, to make Edmonton home in order for their older child to begin Grade 1 that September.

A lower-court judge had previously ruled in the mother’s favour, concluding Edmonton was the children’s established home and therefore, keeping them in Canada did not amount to international child abduction under the Hague Convention.

The court documents included details of a second alleged incident.

An Emergency Protection Order was obtained against MacDermid arising from a June 26, 2023 incident, leading to the couple’s permanent separation. The parents nevertheless began a shared-parenting arrangement in Edmonton.

In August 2023, Lopez Aqunio alleged MacDermid took the children to Ontario for more than three weeks without her knowledge.

She also said he’d booked flights for himself and the children from Montreal to the Dominican without telling her. The court document said those flight plans were discovered during a Court of King’s Bench hearing on Sept. 7, 2023.

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MacDermid’s explanation was that he’d booked the flights in anticipation of winning his Hague Convention case.

A judge intervened before that happened. MacDermid was ordered to bring the children back to Alberta and surrender their passports.

MacDermid appealed the original lower-court habitual-residence decision, arguing the first judge was biased and her reasons were inadequate.

The Alberta Court of Appeal rejected his arguments and dismissed his appeal on June 14, 2024.

2:02 New technology helps to locate adults and children prone to wandering, going missing

Missing family details

Scot MacDermid is five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Police said he has brown hair and blue eyes. He turned 43 in September.

View image in full screen Scot MacDermid, 43. Edmonton Police Service

His son George, who is six, was described in August as being four-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 45 lbs.

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George was last seen with short, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

George, 6. Edmonton Police Service

His daughter Lesley, who is nine, was last measured as being four-feet, four-inches tall and also weighs about 45 lbs.

As of the summer, she had medium-length curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Lesley, 9. Edmonton Police Service

While the children have been missing for three months now, police have not issued an Amber Alert, saying the criteria has not been met.

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Police add finding Lesley and George remains a top priority.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about Scot MacDermid’s activities or whereabouts, or the whereabouts of the children, to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.