Police in London, Ont., say one of their own officers has been charged with assault and forcible confinement in an off-duty incident earlier this month.
The force says it referred the investigation to the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service to ensure impartiality after receiving the initial report, and that led to charges against the officer.
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Investigators say the officer’s name and identifying details will not be released to protect the victim’s privacy.
Police say the officer has been reassigned to administrative duties.
They say the matter is also subject to an internal conduct review in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act.
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The force says in a statement that it takes the allegations seriously.
“As police officers, we are entrusted with significant responsibilities and are held to high standards of conduct, both on and off-duty,” it said.
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