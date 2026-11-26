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Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he wants to see legal changes to address a spate of home invasions, and in the meantime he advised people to protect their families by any means necessary.

Ford, who has police protection, said he owns a gun and wouldn’t hesitate to use it on someone trying to break into his home, advising people without guns to use knives or baseball bats to protect themselves and their children.

“I encourage people to use whatever tool they have to fight back, not hide, but fight back,” he said Thursday after question period.

“I’ll tell you one thing: (if) someone comes through my door with a gun and knife and starts shooting it up, I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. He’ll look like Swiss cheese by the time he’s done.”

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0:59 Home invaders will ‘look like Swiss cheese’: Legal gun owner Doug Ford gives warning about break-ins

The premier was reacting to the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old musician during an overnight home invasion in an affluent Toronto neighbourhood on Wednesday, which came not long after a violent home invasion in the wealthy Bridle Path area of the city left a family of four injured.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Ford should be looking for ways to ensure people feel safe in their own homes, not telling them to arm themselves in order to protect their families.

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“Doug Ford, he’s really good at writing letters and coming out with outrageous statements, but the truth is that he can control some things in the province of Ontario,” she said.

“For example, we have absolutely overloaded courts right now in the province of Ontario. We are letting the bad guys out too soon because of these packed courts, and he can do something about that and refuses to take responsibility. He has the power as the premier of Ontario to be able to protect Ontarians, and instead he’s saying, ‘You’re all on your own. Protect yourselves.’ That is unacceptable.”

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1:55 Peel police make arrests after multiple GTA home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said he trusts police.

“I would call 911 and make sure my family is safe and allow the police to do their job,” he said. “I think it’s incredibly dangerous to suggest to people that they should be shooting other people.”

It’s not the first time Ford has advocated for a violent approach to crime.

At an unrelated press conference in June of last year he told a story about masked men who had tried to steal a vehicle overnight from Ford’s home, with the premier saying that if they came back he would “take care” of them better than the police.

2:05 Calls for stricter punishments for after fatal home invasion in Toronto

At the same press conference he said a man charged by York Regional Police for allegedly shooting a gun in the air during an attempted vehicle theft deserved a medal.

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A few months later, the premier spoke about threatening to beat up a Home Depot shoplifter.

Earlier this year, he said a York Region resident who shot and injured an alleged home invader “should have shot him a couple more times.”

“Congratulations,” he said. “I’m glad you shot the guy.”

Ford said Thursday that he is directing his attorney general and solicitor general to look at legal changes that could bring the province “right up to the edge” of so-called castle law.

Ford has previously mused about introducing the castle doctrine, laws in some U.S. states that allow people to use reasonable force, sometimes including lethal force, to protect themselves in their homes.

Attorney General Doug Downey said there are already rules around self defence, but that they will examine whether the line is in the right spot.

Ford also called on the federal government to strengthen bail laws and increase mandatory jail time for violent offenders, which federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre echoed.

“This unfortunately has become an all-too-common story,” he said in Ottawa. “Canadians are literally afraid to go to sleep at night.”

Toronto police say the suspect vehicle they are looking for in the shooting of 39-year-old musician Michael Eckert is a four-door sedan, possibly a dark Honda with dark winter metal rims.

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Several online tributes say Eckert was a respected local musician, including Canadian rock band Blue Rodeo, who described him as a “kind, supportive and sweet person who was loved by so many in our music community” and “an absolute wizard on his instrument.”