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Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Yorkton, Sask., to help the Liberals campaign for a byelection in a riding his party has never won in its nearly 60 years of existence.

Yorkton—Melville is one of six byelections which will be decided on Dec. 7. Carney is making the stop in the Saskatchewan city just ahead of advance voting, which begins Friday.

Cathay Wagantall resigned the seat in August after having held the riding for the Conservatives since 2015. In 2025, she won with nearly 80 per cent of the vote and had the ninth highest margin of victory of any of the 343 ridings across Canada.

Yorkton-area farmer Nelson Pohl won a nomination contest to run in the riding for the Conservatives. The Liberals are challenging him with Aaron Kienle, the mayor of Yorkton.

The Conservative, Canadian Alliance and Reform parties have collectively held Yorkton—Melville for three decades, winning every election there since 1993 — all but one of them with more than 50 per cent of the vote.

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Saskatchewan has been a tough political environment for the Liberals. In 2025, Buckley Belanger became the first Liberal to win a seat in the province since 2015, when the party also won just one seat. In 2019 and 2021 the party was shut out of the province entirely.

In 2025, the Liberals earned less than 15 per cent of the vote in the Yorkton riding.

Belanger was brief when asked Tuesday if he thought the Liberals had a serious shot at winning in Yorkton.

“There’s people, a lot of people working very hard to achieve victory,” he said.

Polling aggregator 338Canada suggests the Liberals’ overall popularity may be shifting some seats in Regina and Saskatoon in their direction — but not Yorkton—Melville.

Dan Arnold, chief strategy officer at Pollara Strategic Insights, said even though it’s unlikely the Liberals will win Yorkton, Carney’s visit might help the party in other Saskatchewan ridings in future elections.

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Arnold, who oversaw the Liberals’ research program during their 2015, 2019 and 2021 election campaigns, said former prime minister Justin Trudeau would visit every riding during byelections, even if he had no hope of winning.

“I think this is more a symbol to the rest of the province,” he said. “And ultimately, if they got a good result there and increased the vote share from the last election, that would also be a signal that in non-traditional markets, there’s some openness to the party.”

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Yorkton—Melville is one of two seats the Conservatives won in 2025 which are being contested again in the December byelections.

The other, Brantford—Brant South in Ontario, may be a lot harder for the Conservatives to hold after Leader Pierre Poilievre opted against a nomination contest there.

Poilievre chose instead to appoint Brantford, Ont., Mayor Kevin Davis as the Conservative candidate, which prompted some blowback from local conservatives. Dave Carrol, a pastor and longtime Conservative, had already spent months campaigning for a nomination contest that never happened.

Carrol is now running as an Independent, a decision which adds intrigue to the byelection since it could draw votes from the Conservatives, who were already expected to face a tough challenge from the Liberals.

Joy O’Donnell, a financial planner and the local chamber of commerce president, is running for the Liberals.

Poilievre has been to the riding multiple times to campaign and there are signs the Conservatives are concerned about Carrol’s potential to draw away votes. Social media posts suggest Conservative volunteers have been handing out flyers in the riding claiming Carrol would join the Liberals if he were to win.

Sarah Fischer, a spokesperson for the Conservative Party of Canada, did not directly answer a question about those leaflets. She told The Canadian Press volunteers and members of the Conservative campaign distribute authorized literature in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

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Arnold said the Brantford—Brant South riding is important to the Conservatives. He compared it to the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding, which had been held by the Liberals for decades before it was won by Conservative candidate Don Stewart in 2024.

“When Trudeau lost St. Paul’s, it was a longtime Liberal stronghold and that created a series of chain events and spirals that ultimately ended his leadership of the party,” he said.

“If I was advising (Poilievre), I’d say, ‘Yes, spend a lot of time there.'”

Poilievre said Wednesday voters have a clear choice before them.

“You vote Liberal for more soft on crime, you vote Conservative to fight against crime. You vote Liberal for more out of control mass migration, you vote Conservative to get immigration under control,” said Poilievre.

Arnold said a Conservative loss in Brantford—Brant South would embolden Conservatives who want Poilievre to quit the leadership.

“It would give them a right to add on to weak polling numbers, weak fundraising numbers, weak byelection results. You start to build a pretty strong case against him in that case,” he said.

When asked Wednesday about the party’s chances in the byelections, Conservative MP Ben Lobb said he doesn’t think anybody knows how the vote in Brantford—Brant South will go.

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“I think it’s close,” he said. “Really, on that one, it’s whoever gets out the vote.”

Lobb said Conservatives are focused on victory and are not talking about “what-ifs.”

Three of the six byelections are being held in Quebec: Laurier—Sainte-Marie and Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, both in Montreal, and Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton in the Montérégie region of southwestern Quebec. The sixth byelection is in Scarborough North in Toronto.

Polls suggest the Liberals are sitting at close to 50 per cent support in Quebec, which could give them an edge in all three contests there. The Toronto seat is considered a Liberal stronghold.

Since the 2025 election, 13 of 343 members of Parliament have decided to step down and seven byelections have been held.

The Liberals have won six of those byelections — five in seats they already held and one a pickup from the Conservatives in Chicoutimi—Le Fjord in Quebec.

The Conservatives won one in Alberta in 2025, when Poilievre had to run to find a seat in the House after losing his long-held Ottawa-area seat in the 2025 general election.

— With files from The Canadian Press’ Catherine Morrison in Ottawa