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Drivers of motorcycle-style and motor scooter e-bikes in Ontario will soon have to get a driver’s licence, registration and insurance in order to operate the vehicles on roads in the province.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced Thursday that as of May 1, e-bikes will be defined as having a bicycle-style frame, fully operable pedals and a maximum motor-assisted speed of 32 kilometres per hour.

Anything above that would be subject to the licence, registration and insurance rules, and would not be allowed in bike lanes, he said.

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“We’ve all seen them: high-powered e-bikes travelling through our neighbourhoods that look and operate more like motorcycles than bicycles,” he said at a press conference.

“Some are capable of travelling at dangerous speeds; other have pedals that barely function, or have been modified to get around existing rules, yet they’re being marketed and operated as e-bikes without the licensing, registration, or insurance required for motorcycle, and that’s putting pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers at risk across Ontario.”

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Penalties include fines of up to $2,500 and vehicle impoundment.

Toronto police chief Supt. Mandeep Mann said there have been hundreds of reported collisions involving e-bikes.

“These figures reinforce the importance of clear rules, education, and enforcement, and retailers also have a responsibility to provide accurate information about the vehicles they sell,” he said.

“A vehicle is not a legal e-bike simply because it is available for sale, it’s marketed as an e-bike or it has pedals attached to it.”

The government says riders should check with their local municipality for any additional e-bike rules that may apply.