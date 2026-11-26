New Democrats will be sworn into office in the British Columbia legislature Thursday but former premier David Eby won’t be among them even though he won as the candidate in Vancouver-Point Grey.
Jennifer Whiteside, interim leader of the B.C. New Democrats, says Eby will be sworn in separately as he is taking some time to step back to “reflect.”
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Eby called the snap election two years early, reducing his party to official Opposition status with 27 seats, while the Conservatives won 64 seats and the Greens have two members.
Whiteside wouldn’t say whether Eby, who resigned as the party’s premier on election night, plans to sit in the legislature this spring.
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B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson met with his cabinet Wednesday and outlined his government’s priorities, including replacing the Massey Tunnel a bridge; scrubbing SOGI, the gender teaching program in public schools; and phasing in public servants back to the office.
Whiteside says “there is a complete lack of clarity” about Doerkson’s plan to repeal SOGI, and he hasn’t explained what they’re replacing it with and how they’ll keep vulnerable youth safe in schools.
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