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Lorne Doerkson is no stranger to rural health-care challenges.

As a long-time Cariboo resident, B.C.’s new premier is familiar with the impact of repeated emergency department closures in 100 Mile House.

Doerkson said his government will keep rural ERs and maternity wards open through flexible staffing and a $50-million rural health emergency fund.

It comes after a woman died outside the Port Hardy emergency room shortly after it closed for the evening.

Hailey Schubert told Global News her mother, 48-year-old Courtney McCowan, was suffering from an apparent virus and a friend had rushed her to the hospital last week, but she arrived about 10 minutes after the emergency department closed at 5 p.m., which it does daily.

The union representing Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. said a paramedic in the parking lot noticed McCowan arriving at the ER 10 minutes after it shut its doors.

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The union said the paramedic checked on her and called for backup. The paramedics provided CPR for upwards of 45 minutes on the sidewalk at the hospital’s front entrance.

BC Emergency Health Services said the patient was transferred to the care of hospital staff, but did not say how long that took.

McCowan ended up passing away.

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A GoFundMe has now been set up to help cover costs in connection with McCowan’s death.

2:16 Vancouver Island doctor slams Island Health after woman dies outside emergency room

“Could that have been helped because we had one extra nurse there or one extra doctor? Could something have been changed there?” Doerkson asked.

“I absolutely believe yes, so my commitment is to bolster our front lines.”

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Port Hardy’s mayor is hopeful things can change.

“I would like to think ours would be the first rural emergency room open, back open 24-7,” Pat Corbett-Labatt said.

“I think it’s very ambitious and I would love to see that come into effect sooner than later.”

The new health minister’s mandate also includes implementing the universal health-care guarantee to provide publicly funded treatment through other qualified providers when medically recommended wait times are exceeded.

Brian Day, medical director of the Cambie Surgery Centre, said this is a great plan.

“We know Canadians are suffering and dying on waitlists,” he said.

“A study came out today showing that 82 Canadians die on a waitlist every day. That’s remarkable. And in B.C., it’s double the national average.”

Day said that could mean that private care facilities could be busier, but more importantly, it will save people’s lives.

“It will save their suffering, and one of the paradoxes that people don’t realize — it will save money, because we know that it costs more to keep people waiting,” he said.

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2:17 Patient who died outside Port Hardy ER identified

The premier is also promising his government will cut through some of the layers of health-care bureaucracy.

“I’m not certain why there might be as many as 67 vice-presidents in our health-care authorities,” Doerkson said.