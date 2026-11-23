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A B.C. woman’s family is grieving after she died outside Port Hardy Hospital’s closed emergency department last week.

Her family wants to know why she wasn’t immediately taken into the emergency department and whether earlier treatment could have made a difference.

Haley Schubert told Global News that her mother, 48-year-old Courtney McCowan, was suffering from an apparent virus and a friend had rushed her to the hospital, but she arrived about 10 minutes after the emergency department closed at 5 p.m., which it does daily.

“I remember on Tuesday night that she told me she was going to go to bed early because she was feeling super sick,” Schubert said.

“I called her a billion times on Facebook, on messages, absolutely nothing. It wasn’t until about 10:30 or 11 p.m. that I started to kind of panic because we really do, like, never go a day without talking to each other.”

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Schubert said she still doesn’t know what her mother was suffering from, but knows that when McCowan left her house to go to the hospital, she was conscious and walking.

“I was just trying to understand, like, why is she not in the hospital?” Schubert said.

“You know, like, why is she still in the parking lot?” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "You know, like, why is she still in the parking lot?"

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The union representing Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. said a paramedic in the parking lot noticed McCowan coming to the ER 10 minutes after it shut its doors.

The union said the paramedic checked on her and called for backup and paramedics were providing CPR for upwards of 45 minutes on the sidewalk at the hospital’s front entrance.

BC Emergency Health Services said the patient was transferred to the care of hospital staff, but did not say how long that took.

Schubert said it’s unacceptable that the emergency department was closed when people need help.

“She really was the best mom and best person,” she said.

“And she has such a big heart.”

2:47 Investigation undwerway after patient dies outside closed Port Hardy ER

Schubert said her mom hated hospitals and it makes her angry that, knowing the one place her mom feared, they let her down.

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“I just want my mom’s passing to be the last person who has to die at one of these hospitals in these small towns because they say they have to close,” Schubert added.

“I just, I have no words other than to express how stupid it is and how ridiculous and how much change needs to happen.”

Global News contacted B.C.’s new health minister, Ryan Peterson, but he was not available for an interview.

He did confirm that Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services are conducting a review into what happened.

In a statement on Monday, Island Health said that they know the incident has affected many people in Port Hardy, including the health-care providers and first responders who delivered emergency medical treatment.

“In general, when people arrive at Port Hardy Hospital shortly after the emergency department has closed, responding teams assess the situation and determine the most appropriate next steps based on the patient’s condition,” Island Health said in a statement.

“This could include delivering emergency medical treatment immediately or initiating a transfer with BC Emergency Health Services. We can’t normally share specific details about the care people receive due to privacy legislation. What we can say at this time is that BCEHS paramedics and Island Health care teams, including emergency department-trained physicians and nurses, responded in this situation and provided emergency medical treatment.”