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It was an important milestone in Canada regaining its measles elimination status.

Over the past few months, a number of provinces including Manitoba declared their measles outbreaks over. Manitoba’s was declared in February 2025 and saw 1,038 reported cases and 52 measles-related hospitalizations.

But as health officials praise Canada for moving in the right direction, they’re also warning of concerning trends in other countries.

“These figures are a serious worry for our vision,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization. “Measles is resurging globally and this global trend is also affecting the Americas.”

This week, countries including Mexico, Bolivia and the United States officially lost their measles elimination status. For the U.S., it’s the first time the country has lost the status since 2000. The nation has had more than 7,000 cases and one death over the past two years.

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“It’s obviously very concerning. I’ve had a lot of conversations with public health leaders, experts,” said Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara.

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In Manitoba, just over 82 per cent of measles cases have been in people who haven’t received a single dose of the vaccine. The province says while current infections are low, it’s continuing education efforts around immunization.

“As a government we believe in science and we believe and trust our experts who guide us through public health challenges or realities we face so we’ll continue to take that approach,” said Asagwara.

“Awareness is key. Making sure we have public health nurses and other folks that are going out into communities and sitting down with people in their homes, in their schools, in their churches, in their neighbourhoods, in their community clinics answering questions, making the information accessible.”

According to the most recent data from the province, Manitoba’s vaccination coverage still falls well below the 95 per cent required for herd immunity. The highest coverage is in the Prairie Mountain Health region with 72.8 per cent, while the lowest is 53.3 per cent in the Southern Health Region.

With many Manitobans planning to travel during the holiday season, including south of the border, health experts stress it’s an important time to understand your measles vaccine status.

“If you cannot find proof that you are vaccinated, there is no problem in getting another vaccine,” explained Dr. Dawn Bowdish, a professor of medicine at McMaster University.

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According to Bowdish, around the year 2000 there was a misinformation campaign linking vaccinations to autism, resulting in many parents not vaccinating their children. The estimates have around 12 per cent of people born at that time may not have antibody protection.

“The reason this worries me so much is that people who were born then are having their families now,” said Dr. Bowdish. “So many people might not even be aware they don’t have this protection.”