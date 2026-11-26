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Saskatchewan health officials are warning of an elevated risk of overdose in Regina, as a veterinary tranquilizer was detected in the local drug supply amid a spike in overdoses.

Regina Fire and Protective Services and the Regina Overdose Outreach Team reported 28 overdoses over two days, including 16 on Nov. 22 and another 12 on Nov. 23.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says the number of overdoses is elevated compared with daily averages and medical aid was required in most cases, including people being taken to hospital.

The ministry says those figures do not include overdoses responded to by other agencies during the same period.

Officials suspect the overdoses may be linked to medetomidine and/or xylazine in the local drug supply, with one test coming back positive for medetomidine.

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Both are veterinary tranquilizers that may have been added to other drugs, including fentanyl or meth.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” “tranq dope,” or “zombie drug” on the streets, is a sedative and muscle relaxant used to put large animals and livestock to sleep for surgery in veterinary medicine.

1:02 Xylazine becoming more common in Saskatoon street drugs, users should test substances: paramedic

Taking ‘tranq’ also can also cause cause people to develop severe, necrotic skin ulcers that eat away at a person’s flesh and are slow to heal.

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Experts and front-line workers have been raising alarm for years now about Canada’s drug supply becoming more toxic and unpredictable, due to an increasing trend of opioids like fentanyl and heroin being mixed with other drugs, including benzodiazepines and xylazine.

Saskatchewan’s health ministry says the substance involved in the most recent overdoses is still unknown and may have been sold as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine or other street drugs.

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Naloxone was administered in the reported overdoses, with varying results.

While naloxone or narcan can counter opioids, it does not reverse the effects of other substances such as medetomidine or xylazine — raising the risks for those using illicit substances.

Health officials are still recommending naloxone be administered in all suspected overdoses, including when it is unclear which drug caused the overdose, noting it will not harm someone experiencing an overdose.

The overdose alert remains in effect until Dec. 3.

Regina police issued a similar warning three years ago.

Xylazine began wreaking havoc in parts of the U.S. in 2023, notably in Philadelphia, where it was found in 90 per cent of dope samples tested in the city in 2021, according to data released by Substance Use Philadelphia.

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With files from Teresa Wright, Global News