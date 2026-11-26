Send this page to someone via email

When Montreal resident Jeffery Gilman started taking the GLP-1 drug Ozempic in 2024, he would not have imagined that five months later he would wake up to a rude shock.

“I woke up one morning, and I couldn’t see out of my right eye,” Gilman said.

Gilman rushed to his optometrist and was diagnosed with a rare condition known as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy or NAION.

“It was equivalent to having a black veil thrown over my eye,” he said.

Health Canada on Wednesday revealed the status of its safety review, which found “a possible link” between the use of prescription semaglutide drugs and the risk of developing NAION.

There is a “very rare but serious” risk that consumers using GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide may experience vision loss, Health Canada warned.

Story continues below advertisement

This came a little over two weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a similar warning and required manufacturers to add warning labels to these products.

Before you use any healthcare product, Health Canada recommends discussing the potential risks with your health-care provider.

If you experience sudden vision loss or worsening eyesight while you’re on semaglutide, you should seek urgent medical treatment.

“Your doctor may refer you to an eye specialist (ophthalmologist) for an examination. If NAION is confirmed, you may need to stop taking the medication,” Health Canada said.

1:43 Health Matters: Health Canada approves new GLP-1 pill

What is NAOIN?

NAION is an eye condition that “causes sudden painless vision loss or vision changes due to reduced blood flow to the optic nerve,” Health Canada said, adding however that the risk of developing this condition with semaglutide remains “very rare.”

Story continues below advertisement

This condition affects the optic nerve.

“There’s loss of blood flow that goes to the optic nerve and leads to the optic nerve swelling and then eventually dying out,” said Dr. Marko Popovic, a medical retina specialist and assistant professor of ophthalmology at the University of Toronto. Popovic said

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gilman’s experience of waking up one day to notice his vision suddenly affected is typical of NAOIN.

“This is something that happens suddenly. You might all of a sudden have loss of vision in one eye, like an area of vision that’s completely dark or black. Unfortunately, there’s no treatment,” he added.

Who is vulnerable?



People with certain risk factors may be vulnerable.

“People who have diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, those who are older than 50 are all the types of people that would typically get this condition,” Popovic said.

Story continues below advertisement

Those living with diabetes are the most at risk, said Dr. Hertzel Gertsein, a professor at McMaster University and an endocrinologist.

“The consensus is growing that there is probably a link between these two conditions (diabetes and NOAIN), which is why Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration in the United States have put a warning on the drugs related to this,” he said.

Eye specialists can test whether you’re at a high risk of developing the condition.

Ophthalmologists will watch for a condition called “crowding of the optic nerve,” Popovic said.

“Essentially, the optic nerve is a cable that connects the eye to the brain,” he said.

“If someone has a crowded optic disk or disk at-risk, you can think of them as many cables that are all trying to reach back into the brain,” he added.

Whether someone has a crowded optic disk depends on anatomy and the optic disk they were born with.

In such cases, some nerves can swell and die, Popovic added.

4:25 Ask an Expert: Maintaining your health on a GLP-1 medication

How rare is it?

People should not be alarmed or panic; they should talk with their healthcare providers about how vulnerable they are, Gerstein said.

Story continues below advertisement

While GLP-1 drugs can have many side effects, including nausea and gastrointestinal issues, a side effect such as NAOIN is very rare, said Mina Tadrous, an associate professor at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy.

“This is an adverse event that occurs very rarely,” he said.

In fact, the condition is so rare that researchers missed it as a potential side effect in the clinical trials.

“The clinical trials were done in a couple of thousand people,” he said, adding that for a condition this rare a trial would have to be conducted for hundreds of thousands of people.

The condition is so rare that it only affects one in 10,000 people living with diabetes, Gerstein said.

However, GLP-1 drugs can potentially raise the risk by 30 to 50 per cent, he said.

“It’s anywhere between maybe 1.3 out of 10,000 people to maybe two out of 10,000 people (for those on GLP-1 drugs),” he added.

All drugs carry a risk of adverse effects, Gerstein said.

“People can take an aspirin and (in rare cases) die of a life-threatening bleed,” he said.

“When you take a drug, it’s always a balance of risks and benefit.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, it was important to talk to your doctor about what works for you.

GLP-1 drugs also carry immense benefits for some people, Tadrous said.

“We know from the clinical trials, especially for people living with diabetes, that the drug reduces the risk of heart attacks. It helps overall health,” he said, cautioning against throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

4:42 U of A study on how GLP-1s impact muscle and heart health is looking for participants

Which GLP-1 drugs are sold in Canada?

Currently, GLP-1 drugs in Canada are sold under the brand names Ozempic, Rybelsus, Plosbrio, Poviztra and Wegovy. Generic versions are available under the brand names Apo-semaglutide injection, Aspen-semaglutide, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. semaglutide injection, Sandoz semaglutide, and Sevmia.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved Eli Lilly’s oral pill Foundayo for adults with obesity as well as those who are overweight and have at least one related medical problem, such as high blood pressure or sleep apnea.

However, the drug has not yet hit the market.

A second GLP-1 weight-loss pill option may soon be available in Canada: competitor Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, which is still awaiting Health Canada approval.