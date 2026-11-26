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While most Canadians have access to a primary care physician or a health practitioner, they struggle to get an appointment on short notice, a new report says.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information released its annual report on the state of primary care in Canada on Thursday.

More than eight in 10 adults (83 per cent) and nine in 10 children (89 per cent) had a primary health care provider in 2025.

This means there are around six million Canadians without access to a source of regular, ongoing care.

Among those who do have doctors, timely access to family doctors is where the gap lies.

Only around a quarter (26 per cent) of Canadian adults and four in 10 (41 per cent) of children received either same-day or next-day appointments when they last needed it, the CIHI report added.

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However, most Canadians (68 per cent of adults and 69 per cent of children and youth) were satisfied with how long they waited for care when they needed it.

Four in five (80 per cent of adults and 82 per cent of children and youth) also said their primary care provider treated them with respect regarding their culture and identity.

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An area where gaps showed up was hospital visits, with 329 hospitalisations per 100,000 Canadians under 75 for conditions that can often be effectively managed through the primary care system.

While this level remains below pre-pandemic hospitalisation levels, CIHI noted they have been rising steadily since 2021.

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Inequities in access

Access to a primary care physician can differ depending on who is seeking it, the report shows.

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Low-income Canadians were less likely (78 per cent in adults, 87 per cent for children) to have a primary health care provider, especially when compared to high-income Canadians (84 per cent in adults, 93 per cent for children).

Canadians living in lower-income neighbourhoods also had more hospital stays for conditions that could have been managed with effective primary care at 535 stays per 100,000 people compared to 192 for those living in the highest-income neighbourhoods.

Racialised groups also saw lower access, with both Black (66 per cent) and Latin American (68 per cent) adults less likely to have a primary health care provider compared to those who identified as white (86 per cent).

Access to care for Canadians drops off for those between the ages of 18 and 34, before picking up after 35.

This is because many young adults lose access to care when they transition from childhood to adulthood.

“Moving from pediatric to adult care or relocating for school or work can mean needing to find a new provider, often amid long wait-lists. Younger adults — who are generally healthier — may also be less motivated to find a regular provider,” the report said.