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There is a “very rare but serious” risk that consumers using GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide may experience vision loss, Health Canada is warning.

Health Canada on Wednesday revealed the status of its safety review, which found “a possible link” between the usage of prescription semaglutide drugs and the risk of a condition called “Non-arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy” (NAION).

NAION is an eye condition that “causes sudden painless vision loss or vision changes due to reduced blood flow to the optic nerve,” Health Canada said, adding however that the risk of developing this condition with semaglutide remains “very rare.”

The condition affects one eye at a time and there is currently no cure.

“Health Canada’s review focused on semaglutide drugs. The department is currently assessing the risk of NAION with all other GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs,” the statement on Wednesday said.

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Canada’s top health agency said it is working with manufacturers of the drugs to update their Canadian product monographs to include warnings about vision loss.

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What should you do?

Before you use any kind of healthcare product, Health Canada recommends having a discussion with your health-care provider about the potential risks.

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If you experience sudden vision loss or worsening eyesight while you’re on semaglutide, you should seek urgent medical treatment.

“Your doctor may refer you to an eye specialist (ophthalmologist) for an examination. If NAION is confirmed, you may need to stop taking the medication,” Health Canada said.