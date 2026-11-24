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Pickleball’s soaring popularity has prompted doctors to warn of potential eye injuries linked to the sport, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal.

The report followed a case of glaucoma, diagnosed in a woman in her 50s, that was caused by impact sustained during a game of pickleball, and while it represents only one incident, doctors say it was part of a pattern of larger ocular injuries linked to the sport’s growing popularity.

“Our patient’s demographic profile—a healthy, middle-aged individual with no significant ocular comorbidities aside from prior refractive surgery—reflects the growing population at risk for these injuries as pickleball participation continues to expand,” the article in the journal states.

View image in full screen A group enjoying mixed doubles on the pickleball court. Getty Images

The woman who was struck in her left eye while participating in a match without protective eyewear reported blurry vision immediately after being hit, as well as severe pain and extreme light sensitivity, the study says.

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After receiving medical treatment, she was discharged from the emergency room and reported improved symptoms.

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Weeks later, she began to experience worsening vision and pain, and underwent further medical evaluations, which led to a glaucoma diagnosis for the previously healthy woman.

Glaucoma is an umbrella term for optic nerve damage, which can cause gradual vision loss or blindness.

A 2026 survey by Pickleball Canada estimates that approximately 1.80 million Canadians are currently involved in the sport and that it is played across a range of age groups, with 30 per cent of Gen X (1965 – 1980) players saying the competitive nature of the game is a key reason for their participation.

The sport’s growth rate and mounting concerns about pickleball-related eye injuries have prompted calls for the “development of formalized safety guidelines specific to the sport,” the journal’s study states. “The adoption of protective eyewear, similar to the established safety culture in squash and racquetball,” would be sufficient, it adds.

“Pickleball-related ocular injuries include reports of retinal tears requiring surgical repair, traumatic lens subluxation, and a comprehensive series describing various patterns of ocular injury directly attributable to pickleball participation,” it continues.

A 2025 study published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology found that between 2005 and 2024, the incidence of pickleball-related ocular injuries increased by an estimated 405 injuries per year from 2021 to 2024.

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“These findings suggest that pickleball-related ocular injuries have increased markedly over the past 4 years in conjunction with the sport’s growing popularity, supporting the need to develop standardized guidelines for eye protection,” it concluded.

The paddle sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is played in singles or doubles on an indoor or outdoor hard court, where players rally a perforated ball over a net.

2:09 Kingston hosting the 2019 Canadian Pickelball championships

Using protective eyewear is optional in organized pickleball play, but the game’s unique characteristics, including the proximity of players to the net, the high velocity of a struck ball and the speed of play, as well as demographics, may contribute to distinct eye injury patterns and warrant “specific preventive measures,” research suggests.

Pickleball Canada publishes protocols for responding to concussions during gameplay but does not enforce protective eyewear; instead, individual clubs recommend it, many mandate it, and define it as a “good precaution,” particularly in competitive settings.

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“In general, safety measures like eye protection are encouraged as pickleball gains popularity, and more players seek to protect themselves against accidental impact,” Blue Coast Pickleball Club, in Sarnia, Ontario, says.

Other injuries that pose a risk to pickleball players include Achilles damage, ACL tears, ankle sprains, and meniscus tears, according to research published in the National Library of Medicine.