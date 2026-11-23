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Russell Brand‘s wife, Laura Brand, vowed in a YouTube video Sunday to honour rules set by the prison where her husband, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault, is being held, after she faced widespread criticism for reading a message on his behalf in a previous video.

She began the newest episode of Sunday Service, a Christian series she started with her now incarcerated husband earlier this year, by saying, “last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention and now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that.”

Littlehey is known for housing men convicted of sexual offences.

0:35 Did Russell Brand already break prison rules? U.K. government investigates ‘appalling’ statement

Her comments came the same week U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham pressured Google to take down the video containing the statement from the former Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian, and amid a Ministry of Justice inquiry investigating whether Brand —by sharing his words via his wife — breached prison protocols supposed to prevent victims of crime from experiencing distress.

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“I would call on those social media companies to take these interviews down,” Burnham said last week, according to British media reports.

“You know, why are we having to hear from him? We shouldn’t be, and certainly [the victims] shouldn’t be hearing from him,” he continued.

Justice Secretary Alex Norris wrote on X last week that Brand’s message was “completely unacceptable.”

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“This is being urgently investigated,” he said, “and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.”

Also last week, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Sky News that Brand’s crimes were “heinous and awful. I think it’s revolting, by the way, that he shows no remorse today in his comments.”

“No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments,” Miliband added.

Prisoners’ access to the media in the U.K. is regulated, and restrictions apply to communications intended for publication or broadcast, including statements provided to journalists.

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1:59 Russell Brand sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape, sexual assaults

Laura Brand said in the new episode that she was continuing the Sunday Service series because she enjoys it.

“It is also a place where I will continue to be proud to be a wife, a mother and a woman defending her family at a time when the media’s image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny,” she added, describing the channel as “a place for God.”

In the previous episode, entitled “The Good Work Continues,” Laura read a message from her husband that said he was not guilty of the rape and sexual assault convictions he is currently serving a more than 10-year sentence for. The video containing the message has remained online and has amassed one million views.

The last time Brand received more than one million views on his channel was when he spoke with American conservative commentator Candace Owens.

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Brand rose to fame in the early 2000s as a TV and BBC radio host. He appeared in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek and was married to pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. In recent years, he moved away from mainstream media and positioned himself as a Christian and wellness influencer, preaching to a large online following.

His YouTube channel has 6.6 million subscribers.