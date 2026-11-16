Russell Brand says ‘I am not guilty’ in YouTube statement read by his wife

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In a message delivered via his wife on YouTube, Russell Brand contended that he did not commit the rape and sexual assault charges he was found guilty of and for which he is serving a more than 10-year prison sentence.

Brand, 51, was sentenced last week after a London court convicted him of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The comedian and actor pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied the allegations, some dating back 20 years.

1:59 Russell Brand sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape, sexual assaults

In a YouTube video posted to the channel where the couple would host a “Sunday Service” together and read to viewers from a bible, Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, read a statement from him, prefacing it by saying, “We trust God, and we trust his plan…even though it’s painful and will take some getting used to.”

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“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support,” Brand’s message began. “As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do,” it read.

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“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. … I’m in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe. The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated,” his statement continued.

“And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us,” it concluded.

She said she had been in contact with her husband and that he was “okay and is praying.”

0:58 Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault claims after bombshell report in U.K. media

According to U.K. media reports, the British government said the message was “clearly appalling” and that it is being investigated to determine if Brand has broken prison rules.

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Justice Secretary Alex Norris wrote on X on Monday that Brand’s message was “completely unacceptable,” and that prisoners were banned from making statements due to the distress it causes victims.

“This is being urgently investigated,” he said, “and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.”

The broadcast of a statement from Russell Brand is completely unacceptable. Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims. This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules. — Alex Norris MP (@AlexJJNorris) November 16, 2026

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Sky News that Brand’s crimes were “heinous and awful. I think it’s revolting, by the way, that he shows no remorse today in his comments.”

“No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments,” Miliband added.

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Global News reached out to 10 Downing Street and the Victims’ Commissioner for London —an independent body charged with championing the voices of victims and crime in the city — but did not receive a response.

Brand rose to fame in the early 2000s as a TV and BBC radio host. He appeared in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek and was married to pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. In recent years, he moved away from mainstream media and positioned himself as a Christian and wellness influencer, preaching to a large online following.

His YouTube channel has 6.6 million subscribers.