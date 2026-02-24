Menu

Entertainment

Russell Brand pleads not guilty to new rape, sexual assault charges

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 24, 2026 9:38 am
1 min read
British comedian Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court followed a plea and trial preparation hearing after being charged with rape, oral rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault, between 1999 and 2005 in Bournemouth and the Westminster area in London, United Kingdom on May 30, 2025. View image in full screen
British comedian Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court followed a plea and trial preparation hearing after being charged with rape, oral rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault, between 1999 and 2005 in Bournemouth and the Westminster area in London, United Kingdom on May 30, 2025. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images
British comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new counts of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, who was already facing similar charges involving four women, denied the new charges in Southwark Crown Court. The alleged offences took place in 2009, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Click to play video: 'Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault claims after bombshell report in U.K. media'
Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault claims after bombshell report in U.K. media

Brand, 50, was charged in April with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. Prosecutors said those offences involving four women took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and three in London.

Story continues below advertisement

Brand pleaded not guilty to those charges in a London court earlier this year.

A trial scheduled for June is expected to last four to five weeks.

FILE - Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theater in northwest London after performing a comedy set on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE – Russell Brand leaves the Troubadour Wembley Park theatre in northwest London after performing a comedy set on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. James Manning/PA via AP

The Get Him To The Greek actor, known for risqué stand-up routines, battles with drugs and alcohol, has dropped out of mainstream media in recent years. He built a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories, as well as discussing his religious devotion.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

