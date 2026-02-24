Russell Brand pleads not guilty to new rape, sexual assault charges

British comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new counts of rape and sexual assault.
Brand, who was already facing similar charges involving four women, denied the new charges in Southwark Crown Court. The alleged offences took place in 2009, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Brand, 50, was charged in April with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. Prosecutors said those offences involving four women took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and three in London.
Brand pleaded not guilty to those charges in a London court earlier this year.
Get daily National news
A trial scheduled for June is expected to last four to five weeks.
The Get Him To The Greek actor, known for risqué stand-up routines, battles with drugs and alcohol, has dropped out of mainstream media in recent years. He built a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories, as well as discussing his religious devotion.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.