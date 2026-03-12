Jack Osbourne names newborn baby girl Ozzy in honour of late father

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Osbourne is making sure his late father Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy lives on.

In an Instagram post, Jack, 40, and his wife Aree Gearhart announced that they welcomed a baby girl and named the newborn Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, seven months after his father died at the age of 76.

The announcement also revealed that Osbourne’s daughter was born on the morning of March 5, weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces. She was pictured sleeping beside a stuffed bat — a playful nod to the infamous 1982 moment when the Black Sabbath frontman bit the head off a bat during a live performance.

“Our Ozzy Matilda Osbourne has landed earthside,” Aree shared on her Instagram Stories.

This marks Jack’s fifth child and his second with wife Aree, with whom he also shares three-year-old daughter Maple. He is also the father of daughters Pearl, 13, Andy, 10 and Minnie, seven, from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly.

Ozzy Osbourne died in July at the age of 76, nearly five years after he revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and just two weeks after his last live performance with the original lineup of the band at Villa Park soccer stadium in their home city of Birmingham, central England.

Jack opened up about the death of his father in a YouTube video in September.

“There was a level of like, ‘OK, he’s not suffering anymore. He’s not struggling,'” he added. “And that is something. I wish he was still here. I wish he was still with us all. But he was having a rough go, and I think people saw that at the show. But no one expected it to happen as quickly as it did, and when it did. It was not anything that was on our radar.”

Sharon Osbourne revealed her late husband’s final words to her before his death, as she opened up for the first time about the rock icon’s last moments in December.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, released on Dec. 10, Sharon, 73, said her husband’s final words to her were: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

“The night before he passed, he was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4:30 a.m., and he said, ‘Wake up.’ I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,'” Sharon recalled. “And he said, ‘Kiss me,'” she shared. “And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.'”

Sharon began to tear up as she remembered their last moment together and questioned if there was more she could have done.

“If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter,” she said.

On July 22, Ozzy’s family announced that he had died, saying, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”