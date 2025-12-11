Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne’s final words to her before his death

Send this page to someone via email

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her late husband Ozzy Osbourne’s final words to her before his death, as she opened up for the first time about the rock icon’s last moments.

The Black Sabbath lead singer died in July at the age of 76, nearly five years after he revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and just two weeks after his last live performance with the original lineup of the band at Villa Park soccer stadium in their home city of Birmingham, central England.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, released on Dec. 10, Sharon, 73, said her husband’s final words to her were: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

“The night before he passed, he was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4:30 a.m., and he said, ‘Wake up.’ I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,'” Sharon recalled. “And he said, ‘Kiss me,'” she shared. “And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.'”

Sharon began to tear up as she remembered their last moment together and questioned if there was more she could have done.

“If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter,” she said.

She said the next morning Ozzy went downstairs to exercise for 20 minutes before he “passed away” after she said he suffered a heart attack.

Sharon said there was screaming in the house and she ran down to the gym to see what was happening.

“I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone,” she recalled.

In that moment, Sharon said she “knew instantly” that her husband of more than 43 years was “gone.”

“And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.'”

"He said 'kiss me' and then he said 'hug me tight'…" Sharon Osbourne describes her last moments with husband Ozzy, telling Piers Morgan he had 'vivid dreams' during his final week. Full interview now available 👇 📺 https://t.co/Kh6Iuuvf9H@piersmorgan | @MrsSOsbourne pic.twitter.com/7yAQ6enZ7O — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 10, 2025

Sharon also shared that Ozzy said he was having “really vivid dreams” during the last week of his life, where he was “seeing people that he never knew.”

“I said, ‘Well, what kind of people?’ He goes, ‘All different people and I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I’m looking at these people and they’re looking at me and nobody’s talking.’ And he knew he was ready,” she told Morgan.

She said that Ozzy asked her if she thought she’d ever get married again after he passed.

“I’m like, ‘F— off, are you joking?’ Piss off,” she said, while laughing.

Morgan asked Sharon if she could ever “imagine marrying anybody else.”

“Never. Oh my god. No. Never. Ever. Ever. Ever. No,” she responded.

"F*** off!" Sharon Osbourne's reaction to being asked if she will ever remarry! Full interview 👇 📺 https://t.co/Kh6IuuuHk9@piersmorgan | @MrsSOsbourne pic.twitter.com/rXIKR3C2vI — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 10, 2025

Reflecting on Osbourne’s final performance, Sharon said that the Crazy Train singer “didn’t want to die on stage” but “he knew that it was that close.”

“He’d been so ill this year — terribly, terribly ill. And when we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, ‘If you do this show, that’s it. You’re not going to get through it.’ And we just sat there and he said, ‘I’m doing it. I want to do it and I’m doing it,'” she recalled.

Sharon said her husband’s body was “failing” and he was in “so much pain.”

“He had pneumonia three times this year. He’d had sepsis and that’s what really, really destroyed him. I mean, he was on these shots of antibiotics. It used to take 20 minutes for the shot to go in and he had that twice a day. And it kills everything in you, the good, the bad, everything. So much antibiotics and he just couldn’t get over that,” she shared.

She said that he went through with the final show because he wanted “so bad to say thank you to everyone.”

“I think he honestly did know that he was done. It was his time,” she said, confirming that Ozzy knew if he went ahead with the show that it could kill him.

Sharon said Ozzy was “so happy” after being able to participate in his final event, honouring his musical legacy and performing several songs solo before being joined onstage for the first time in 20 years by his former Black Sabbath bandmates. The band ended a short set with Paranoid, one of its most famous songs.

“He kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me, ‘I never knew so many people liked me,’ but that was the way he was,” Sharon said. “I mean, he knew he was famous, but not the amount that people loved him. It’s a whole different thing, and he was just so happy, so so happy.”

On July 22, Ozzy’s family announced that he had died, saying, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.



Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

Thousands of fans lined Broad Street in Birmingham, England, on July 30 to say goodbye to the rock icon during a funeral procession.

Sharon and two of the couple’s children, Jack and Kelly, followed the late rocker’s hearse in a car as it made its way through the streets of the English city where Ozzy grew up and where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968.

View image in full screen The family of Ozzy Osbourne (left to right), Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham, England, in memory of Ozzy Osbourne, as the rock icon’s body is brought back to his home city for a procession following his death at age 76. Picture date July 30, 2025. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Six vehicles carrying the Osbourne family — who covered all costs for the procession — followed the hearse. They got out of their vehicles to look at the goodbye messages left for Osbourne.

A private funeral service was held for the Osbourne family and close friends later in the day at an undisclosed location.