‘Dawson’s Creek’ star Joshua Jackson breaks silence on James Van Der Beek’s death

Joshua Jackson made his first public comments on the death of his Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek and described his mourning as an “ongoing” process nearly one month after his death.

“I mean, I think it hits in a variety of different ways,” Jackson said during an appearance on the Today show Tuesday. “For me as a father now, I think the enormity of the tragedy for his family hits in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the process is just ongoing.”

Jackson reflected on the “very amazing time” he spent co-starring with Van Der Beek on six seasons of Dawson’s Creek from 1998 through 2003.

“He and I shared this very amazing time at a very young point in our lives … and it was formational for us,” Jackson said of their Dawson’s Creek days. “I know both of us look back on that time with great fondness, but I will also say that I know that I’m really just a footnote in what he actually accomplished in his life.”

View image in full screen From left: James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, 1998-2003. Fred Norris / ©Columbia TriStar Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

“He became what we used to just call a good man, a man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable partner and husband, just a real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father,” Jackson added.

Jackson said Van Der Beek’s great qualities made his death even harder to deal with.

“On the one hand, that’s beautiful,” he continued. “I think he did lead a very good life and he was a good man; the tragedy of that loss for his family is enormous.”

Van Der Beek died on Feb. 11 at the age of 48, just over a year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly announced his death in an Instagram post, writing, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement continued.

Following Van Der Beek’s death, friends of the late Varsity Blues actor created a GoFundMe page for his wife and their six children.

Kimberly shared the link to the fundraising page on her Instagram stories, writing, “My friends created this link to support me and our children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart.”

The GoFundMe page said the Van Der Beek family “faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care” throughout his illness.

The Van Der Beek family is asking for the “support of friends, family, and the wider community” as they navigate the road ahead. Donations to the page will help cover “essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

The GoFundMe post had raised more than US$2.6 million of its $1.5-million goal from more than 50,000 donations.

Several notable people in Hollywood have donated to the campaign, including director Steven Spielberg, who donated $25,000, and Oscar-winning actor Zoe Saldana, who donated $2,500 on a monthly basis.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives,” the page reads.

Katie Holmes, who co-starred with Van Der Beek and Jackson, shared a handwritten letter to the late actor on Instagram last month.

“James Thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each others’ hearts are safe in their expression… These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth,” Holmes wrote.

“I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children,” she wrote in the caption of her post.