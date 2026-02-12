James Van Der Beek GoFundMe for 6 kids, widow raises more than $1 million

A GoFundMe page for James Van Der Beek has reached more than US$1 million in donations less than 24 hours after the actor’s death.

Van Der Beek, known for his roles in ’90s TV drama Dawson’s Creek and movie Varsity Blues, died on Wednesday at the age of 48, just over a year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Shortly after news of his death spread, Van Der Beek’s friends created a GoFundMe page for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.

0:32 James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, dead at 48

Kimberly shared the link to the fundraising page on her Instagram stories, writing, “My friends created this link to support me and our children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of Kimberly Van Der Beek’s Instagram stories. @VanderKimberly / Instagram

The GoFundMe page said that the Van Der Beek family “faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care” throughout his illness.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time,” the page reads.

The Van Der Beek family is asking for the “support of friends, family, and the wider community” as they navigate the road ahead. Donations to the page will help cover “essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

“Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives,” the page reads.

The GoFundMe post had raised more than $1.3 million of its $1.5-million goal from more than 27,000 donations as of Thursday morning.

Several notable people in Hollywood have donated to Van Der Beek’s GoFundMe, including Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who donated $10,000, and Cameo co-founder Martin Blencowe, who also donated $10,000. Oscar-winning actor Zoe Saldana donated $2,500 on a monthly basis and Lyn Lear, Norman Lear’s widow, also donated $5,000 on a monthly basis.

2:22 James Van Der Beek reveals cancer diagnosis

Van Der Beek’s family announced his death in an Instagram post, writing, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement continued.

Many stars mourned the loss of Van Der Beek with heartfelt tributes, including his former Dawson’s Creek co-stars Katie Holmes and Sasha Alexander.

Holmes, who starred as Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek, shared a handwritten letter to Van Der Beek on Instagram.

“James Thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each others’ hearts are safe in their expression… These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth,” Holmes wrote.

“I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Alexander, who played Gretchen Witter in the series, said what made Dawson’s Creek special was “the man who played him.”

“James was a deep, thoughtful soul. He took his work seriously, not out of ego, but out of care. He cared about doing things well and he never took any of it for granted. But more than anything, he cared about people. He cared about his family. He cared about showing up fully,” she wrote.

“I will always be grateful that I got to stand in his light for a little while. That I got to laugh with him, go to prom with Dawson and grow up alongside him. He will live on in our memories, and in the kindness he left behind.”

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Van Der Beek’s mother on Dawson’s Creek, wrote, “Rarely am I at a loss for words … today would be the exception.”

“James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity. I will always love and admire you for that,” she added.

“Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping. To our extended Dawson’s Creek family of friends, please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now.”

Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson told his followers, “Several times today, from my heart, I’ve tried to form the words to express the beautiful brilliance of James and what his presence has meant to my life. But I am truly at a loss for words. I will have to trust that one day those words will come.”

Busy Philipps, who portrayed Audrey Liddell in the series, wrote on Instagram, “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.”

“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say. i am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years,” she added.

Chad Michael Murray, who played Charlie Todd in Season 5, wrote underneath Kimberly’s post, “Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

4:44 James Van Der Beek selling ‘Dawson’s Creek’ memorabilia amid cancer battle

Van Der Beek revealed in 2024 that he was being treated for colorectal cancer.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” the star told People.

The actor did not give further details on his diagnosis, but shared in an Instagram post: “I’m in a good place and feeling strong.”

Last November, Van Der Beek parted ways with some of his Dawson’s Creek memorabilia in a partnership with auction website Propstore.

Van Der Beek, who starred as Dawson Leery in the hit show, was auctioning off items including wardrobe, props and set pieces, like Dawson Leery’s flannel, the necklace he wore in the series before he gifted it to Joey (Katie Holmes) and Van Der Beek’s chair back from the set of the series.

All of the proceeds from the items sold went to Van Der Beek to help “with the financial cost of fighting cancer,” People reports.

An increasing number of younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Canada and the United States — even though overall cases and deaths have fallen in recent years.

According to a 2023 study from the American Cancer Society, one in five cases diagnosed in 2019 were in people under 55, almost double the rate of 11 per cent in 1995.

It’s a similar situation in Canada, where colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Peter Stanich, a gastroenterologist with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, says that colorectal cancer has been increasing in young people.

“Part of this is likely due to increasing obesity and changes in diets over time, but many people are still investigating the cause of this. It is still much less common than it is in older adults, but it is a worrisome trend,” Stanich tells Global News. “This is the reason the screening age was reduced to age 45 from 50 in 2018.”

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum, which are part of the large intestine, and can also spread to other parts of the body.

Stanich says that many colorectal cancers do not cause symptoms, which is why it is important to have the recommended screening test at the recommended age.

“If you are experiencing blood in the bowel movements or iron deficiency anemia — low blood counts due to low iron levels — these are concerning at any age and you need to discuss with your healthcare team and have a colonoscopy to be evaluated for colorectal cancer as well as other potential non-cancerous causes,” Stanich says.

Unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking and alcohol consumption increase the risks for this type of cancer, but family history is also a contributing factor.

“A healthy diet with regular exercise will help reduce risk for colorectal cancer. A fish and vegetable-based diet with limited red meats or processed meats is the healthiest,” Stanich adds. “However, even if you eat very healthy and are very fit it is important to have colorectal cancer screening done, as these can occur even with the healthiest lifestyle.”

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman