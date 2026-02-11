James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, dies at 48

Send this page to someone via email

James Van Der Beek, the American actor known for his roles in ’90s TV drama Dawson’s Creek and movie Varsity Blues, died on Wednesday after a battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. He was 48.

His family announced his death in an Instagram post, writing, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement continued.

