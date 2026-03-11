Fees are going up for Canadian passports and other travel documents

Send this page to someone via email

Fees are going up for passports and other travel documents in Canada starting on March 31, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

In most cases, fees are going up by a few dollars, but some documents and scenarios will mean having to pay much more.

The increases, the government says, are to reflect inflation and service delivery costs, and will be in accordance with the Service Fee Act.

“Canadians rely on secure, timely passport services when they need to travel. To continue delivering reliable service and keep pace with rising costs, most passport and travel document fees will increase on March 31, 2026,” the Government of Canada says on its website.

“The adjustment reflects inflation and the growing cost of producing secure travel documents and supporting Canadians throughout the application process.”

Story continues below advertisement

This will mark the first update to passport fees since 2013.

How much are fees rising by?

For those living in Canada, the price of a 10-year regular adult passport will rise from $160 to $163.50, a five-year regular adult passport will tick up from $120 to $122.50, and for a five-year regular child passport the price will increase from $57 to $58.50.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Passport fees for those living outside Canada will see increases as well, with the adult 10-year passport rising from $260 to $266.25, the five-year adult passport increasing from $190 to $194.25, and the five-year child passport fee increasing from $100 to $102.50.

The price for an adult refugee travel document will increase from $120 to $122.50 and an adult certificate of identity will rise from $260 to $266.25.

If Canadians are in a hurry to get their passport processed, the “Urgent” fee goes up from $110 to $125.75, and if a passport needs to be processed on a statutory holiday or weekend, the price goes up from $335 to $383.50.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Canadian officials modernize passport renewal process after last year’s backlog

The Service Fees Act allows certain government fees to be updated every year based on inflation, the government notes on its website, which means fees for some services, like passports and travel documents, could see price changes every year.

Along with the higher price tags, there will be more accountability from the Government of Canada starting on April 1, which says passport application processing will be guaranteed in 30 days or less.

“In order to provide a simpler and more predictable experience for Canadians, the Government of Canada is strengthening accountability and efficiency for passport services,” the government says.

“Starting April 1, 2026, complete passport applications will be processed within 30 business days or they will be free.”

It adds that those potential refunds will be issued automatically and no action is required by applicants otherwise.

Story continues below advertisement

The passport service guarantee was originally announced by the federal government in March 2025.