Video link
Headline link
Canada

Canadians can soon get their passport in 30 business days — or it’s free

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 11:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians left waiting for passports after Canada Post strike'
Canadians left waiting for passports after Canada Post strike
RELATED: Canadians left waiting for passports after Canada Post strike – Dec 23, 2024
The federal government announced on Friday that it’s going to be speeding up the processing for passports so Canadians can get their documents within 30 business days — or they’ll be free.

Under the change, any complete passport application will be processed within 30 business days or it will be free, with the passport fees to be refunded. The 30-day period does not include the mailing time of the application or the passport itself.

The 30-day limit applies whether Canadians submit their application online, in person or by mail.

Citizens’ Services Minister Terry Beech did not say when the process would begin, however, only noting it would happen later this year.

Click to play video: 'Passport problems: What to do if yours is stuck in the mail'
Passport problems: What to do if yours is stuck in the mail
Trending Now

The shift by the government comes just three months after thousands of Canadians saw passport delays amid the Canada Post strike, which followed months of issues due to post-COVID-19 delays.

Beech also noted in a press release that the federal government continues to roll out its online passport renewal program, which began in December 2024, with eligible Canadians able to complete their application, pay fees and upload a professional digital photo from their computer or mobile device.

The government says the phased roll-out is being used to monitor, adapt and refine the process to ensure it is working before it’s rolled out to more Canadians in the coming months.

