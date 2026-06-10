Camrose students protest disturbing rape, mutilation messages shared on Snapchat

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WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing

“We say no! We say no! Rape and violence got to go!” chanted the teenagers outside Camrose Composite High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, dressed in red, students in the central Alberta city gathered to protest both the contents of a disturbing, vulgar group chat and how officials have responded to its existence.

“We’re here to show people we want something done,” said Grade 12 student Sasha Covino. “So girls can feel safe in school.”

View image in full screen Camrose Composite High School students protest outside the Alberta school, dissatisfied with the school and police response to a series group chat messages depicting alleged musings of violent sexual assault and mutilation of girls in the community. Photo taken Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Global News

The anger stems from a series of Snapchat group chat messages involving several youth, dating back to the fall of 2025.

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The messages contain explicit and disturbing content alleged aimed at several female high school students.

The hundred or so students protesting on Wednesday criticized teachers and school officials for what they believe is inaction.

Covino, describing the contents of the messages as disgusting and unhuman, wants the students from the group chat expelled from school.

“One of the individuals in the school — an adult — said that ‘boys will be boys,'” Covino said with a look of disgust on her face.

She then began crying, saying girls the high school don’t feel administration has adequately addressed the situation or assured their safety.

“It feels like, by saying that ‘boys will be boys,’ they’re dismissing it. Not enough is being done,” Covino said.

“I don’t want to come to school and have to worry about if something bad is going to happen because no one’s doing anything.”

View image in full screen Camrose Composite High School students protest outside the Alberta school, dissatisfied with the school and police response to a series group chat messages depicting alleged musings of violent sexual assault and mutilation of girls in the community. Photo taken Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Global News

Screenshots of some of the group chat messages have been widely circulated on social media.

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One image shows a handwritten lists of girls names. Another names several girls and describes wanting to graphically mutilate and sexually assault them. A different screenshot shows a Snap of a boy describing himself as a rapist.

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Global News has viewed the screenshots but is not sharing them on our platforms due to the vulgar, sexual nature of the content and possible underage youths involved.

“It’s disgusting, it’s horrible,” said high school student Marleigh Tansowny, who said a family member’s name appeared on the alleged list.

“I want (other girls) to know that there are people here supporting them.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I want (other girls) to know that there are people here supporting them."

The Camrose Police Service said it was made aware of the content last week and is investigating what it calls concerning social media content involving students at the local high school.

View image in full screen Camrose Composite High School students protest outside the Alberta school, dissatisfied with the school and police response to a series group chat messages depicting alleged musings of violent sexual assault and mutilation of girls in the community. Photo taken Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Global News

The protest came on the same day the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s (NWR) National Security team issued an unrelated, but timely news release about the prevalence of violent online groups and the sharing of disturbing content.

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Police said they saw an increase as the COVID-19 pandemic led to more people to use digital communications, more often.

“While technology has aided youths in maintaining peer connection and academic studies, it has also created more opportunities for violent online groups to exploit and influence impressionable youths, to amplify the speed and reach of extremist narratives and false messages – which are often facilitated through social media platforms, applications (apps), and online gaming platforms.

This past March, a youth in Alberta was sentenced to a 19.5-month probation with 27 conditions and a two-year discretionary weapons prohibition, after they developed Roblox roleplay games where players could assume the role of a shooter and carry out a school shooting scenario.

“Using Discord, a popular communications app where servers contain text channels for online conversation, the youth received guidance from an online user to create these game modes. The investigation also revealed the youth was in possession of materials promoting hateful rhetoric and documentation detailing a desire to carry out a mass casualty event,” RCMP said.

Police said that investigation reflects a broader pattern of concerning youth behaviour seen across the country.

A different Alberta youth was also charged with terrorism-related offences and is subject to a terrorism peace bond due to concerns the youth would commit offences relating to the 764 violent online network.

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According to the RCMP, the 764 network targets children and teens through online gaming platforms, social media and mobile apps, including Discord, Telegram, Roblox, Twitch, Steam and Minecraft.

It encourages recruits to do things like engage in explicit acts or sexually exploit others; harm or kill family pets or other animals; perform self-harm; attempt or complete suicide; or conduct other acts of serious violence.

View image in full screen Camrose Composite High School students protest outside the Alberta school, dissatisfied with the school and police response to a series group chat messages depicting alleged musings of violent sexual assault and mutilation of girls in the community. Photo taken Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Global News

The sexually explicit and graphically violent ideas shared in the Camrose group chat have not come to fruition, but that’s little consolation for students like Tansowny.

“I want something to be done. I want justice. I want these kids to understand that this isn’t OK,” Tansowny said.

“This is disgusting and it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This is disgusting and it shouldn't have happened in the first place."

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Both the Camrose Police Service and the Battle River School Division released near-identical statements about the situation, saying the investigation is ongoing at both school and police levels.

“We are aware that from the outside, it may appear that limited action is being taken. However, significant steps have already occurred behind the scenes, including investigative work, interventions, and supports for all affected parties,” said both statements by Camrose police and the Battle River School Division.

Police said the individuals directly impacted, as well as those involved in the messages, have been identified. The division said school administration has met with students and families, is providing support to other affected students, and is working closely with police.

“We recognize that members of our community — particularly students, families, and school staff — are feeling upset, frustrated, and concerned. These reactions are understandable. The safety, dignity, and well-being of all young people remains our highest priority,” the school division said.

Both police and the school division said they were unable to share more details publicly due to privacy laws, and encouraged people to not share or amplify the screenshotted content to avoid further harm.

“We remind the public that sharing content, engaging in speculation, or targeting individuals online can cause further harm—particularly when youth are involved.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We remind the public that sharing content, engaging in speculation, or targeting individuals online can cause further harm—particularly when youth are involved."

Neither would comment on if any disciplinary action has been taken, nor did they agree to an on-camera interview.

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Need support?

The Camrose Police Service’s has more information on sexual assault support services.

Those in need of crisis support or who have experienced any form of sexual violence can also contact Alberta’s One-Line for Sexual Violence by calling 1-866-403-8000 (9 am to 9 pm daily, 170+ languages) or texting 866-403-8000.

Teenagers can also contact the Kids Help Phone for free, anonymous, confidential telephone crisis support and counselling.