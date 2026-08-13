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Crime

Man arrested for reportedly urinating on family at Morgan Wallen concert

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 12:04 pm
2 min read
Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. View image in full screen
Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA
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A North Carolina man has been arrested following an investigation into an altercation during a Morgan Wallen concert at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on July 18, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Police said Jayson Reed, 33, of North Carolina, has been charged with four counts of second-degree assault, public urination and other related offences.

“On Saturday, July 18, MDTA Police Officers providing support to the Baltimore Police Department at the Morgan Wallen concert responded to a report of a fight in progress at the stadium. Upon the officers’ arrival, security personnel identified individuals who had been involved in an altercation. Officers separated those involved, identified a male suspect, and escorted the suspect out of the stadium,” police said in a social media post.

Click to play video: 'Morgan Wallen concerts sells out Edmonton hotels'
Morgan Wallen concerts sells out Edmonton hotels

“MDTA Police Officers provided the suspect’s identification and a report number to the victims and learned that the suspect had allegedly urinated on concert attendees. Following the incident, detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified witnesses who were not present during the initial on-scene investigation,” police added.

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Reed is currently being held in North Carolina pending extradition to Maryland.

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Troy Grevelding, who attended Wallen’s concert on July 18 with his wife, brother and two nieces, ages eight and 11, previously spoke to People after alleging that Reed began urinating on them mid-show.

Grevelding told the outlet that he believed Reed was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He also said that he spoke to Reed during opener Ella Langley’s set and asked him to stop speaking loudly to people over video call during the concert.

Grevelding said that he apologized to Reed and the pair remained “civil” until the man allegedly began urinating on Grevelding’s wife and niece.

“Well, a couple songs now into the Morgan Wallen set, my wife … well, I end up feeling something, I didn’t think nothing of it,” Grevelding said. “I thought it was just another guy behind me, you know what I mean? It was spilled beer, whatever.”

“And then my wife says to me, ‘Whatever that man’s doing, is all over my leg,'” Grevelding recounted to the outlet. “And at that same time, I was kind of, like, standing on an angle, so I just kind of like, look over my right shoulder, and at that point, dude, his pants are completely down.”

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He said it was unclear whether Reed was trying to urinate into “a bottle or a can.”

Grevelding said he reported the incident to authorities and had been in contact with the senior vice-president of operations and customer experience at M&T Bank Stadium.

He also shared a now-viral video of police officers speaking to him and his wife regarding the incident.

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