The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart Canada’s Black Friday sale is bringing early savings across everything from tech and beauty to home essentials, outdoor gear and more. Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping, refreshing a few things around the house or finally treating yourself to something you’ve had your eye on, there are plenty of deals worth browsing. The best part? You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to start saving. Early discounts are already available on popular finds from brands like Samsung, Dyson, Braun and more. From kitchen upgrades and beauty favourites to winter essentials and smart tech, here are the Walmart Canada deals worth adding to your cart before they’re gone.

And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals!

Story continues below advertisement

Best tech deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-inch Laptop Whether you need a reliable laptop for everyday work, browsing or streaming, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a solid option at this price. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing, along with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor that can handle everyday productivity and multitasking. There’s also 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD for quick start-up times and plenty of room for your files and applications. It’s a practical pick for students, remote workers or anyone looking for a dependable everyday laptop without spending a fortune. $649.98 at Walmart (was $899.98)

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 44mm GPS Smartwatch If you’re looking to keep a closer eye on your daily activity and wellness, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 offers plenty of helpful features right from your wrist. Its Galaxy AI-powered tools include an Energy Score to help you understand your daily readiness, advanced sleep coaching and a Running Coach that provides real-time feedback as you work towards your fitness goals. You can also track heart rate, monitor blood pressure and receive notifications about irregular heart rhythms, with compatible Samsung devices required for certain health features. Beyond wellness, it makes everyday tasks easier with calls, texts, music controls and personalized daily briefings. It’s a feature-packed smartwatch for anyone who likes having their day organized at a glance. $309.99 at Walmart (was $619.98)

DualSense Edge® Wireless Controller – Midnight Black For the gamer who appreciates a little more control, the PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is a worthwhile upgrade. Designed with customization in mind, it features interchangeable stick caps, remappable inputs and adjustable stick sensitivity, allowing you to tailor the controls to your playing style. You can also customize trigger travel distances and swap between different control profiles, while two configurable back buttons keep important actions within easy reach. It still includes the immersive DualSense features players love, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in supported games. Whether you’re shopping for a serious gamer or looking to upgrade your own setup, this is a great deal to consider. $229.96 at Walmart (was $269.96)

Story continues below advertisement

instax mini SE Instant Camera Bundle For capturing holiday memories, birthdays and everyday moments, the instax mini SE makes instant photography fun and easy. This point-and-shoot camera features simple exposure adjustments and an automatic flash, so you can snap and print photos without fussing over complicated settings. The bundle includes an instax mini instant film pack, a matching camera case and a photo keychain, giving you a few extras to get started. Its credit card-sized prints are perfect for decorating a bedroom, adding to a scrapbook or sharing with friends. It’s also a cute gift for anyone who loves having physical photos to look back on. $89.97 at Walmart (was $99.97)

Samsung 55-inch Mini LED M80H 4K Vision AI Smart TV (2026) Ready for a movie-night upgrade? The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED M80H brings together 4K resolution, Mini LED technology and HDR for a more detailed, vibrant viewing experience. Powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, it uses artificial intelligence to help optimize picture quality, while Motion Xcelerator 144Hz is designed to deliver smoother movement during fast-paced content and gaming. Whether you’re catching up on your favourite shows, streaming movies or settling in for a gaming session, this smart TV is a tempting upgrade at its current price. $678.00 at Walmart (was $748.00)

Best home deals

T-Fal Refresh Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set A kitchen refresh doesn’t have to mean replacing everything in your cupboards. The T-fal Refresh 20-piece cookware set includes a collection of pots and pans designed to make everyday cooking a little easier. Its ceramic nonstick interior helps food release easily with little to no oil, while the recycled aluminum body offers durability for regular use. A particularly handy feature is T-fal’s Thermo-Spot technology, which lets you know when the pan is properly preheated, helping take some of the guesswork out of cooking. The even-heat base helps prevent hot spots, while vented glass lids make it easy to keep an eye on what’s simmering. It’s a useful addition for anyone setting up a kitchen or replacing well-loved cookware. $114.99 at Walmart (was $149.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Merkury Innovations 9.25 inch Astronaut Projector For a fun little bedroom upgrade, this astronaut projector brings a starry light show right to your ceiling. It combines multicolour LED lighting with green laser stars, creating a dreamy atmosphere that’s especially lovely for winding down at night. You can adjust the astronaut’s head to direct the projection where you want it, while the included remote lets you change colours, rotation speed and lighting modes without getting out of bed. There’s even a sound-sync setting that makes the lights move along with your music. It’s a playful pick for kids’ rooms, gaming spaces or anyone who loves a little ambient lighting. $19.97 at Walmart (was $29.97)

FDW Chairs Metal Stackable Restaurant Dining Chairs Set of 4 If you’ve been thinking about refreshing your dining area, this set of four metal chairs is a stylish and budget-friendly option. Inspired by classic restaurant and bistro seating, they feature a sturdy metal frame and a vintage-inspired finish that works well in kitchens, dining rooms or even covered outdoor spaces. The stackable design is particularly convenient when you need to free up some room, while cross braces underneath the seats provide additional stability. Protective rubber feet help prevent scratches on your floors, too. They’re a great option for adding extra seating before holiday hosting season. $194.99 at Walmart (was $326.99)

Dyson PencilWashᵀᴹ Cordless Wet Cleaner For anyone who wants to spend less time cleaning floors, the Dyson PencilWash is an interesting upgrade. Designed with a slim, lightweight profile, this cordless wet cleaner tackles everyday spills, dirt and stains across hard flooring, including tile, vinyl, laminate and sealed wood. Its motorized roller helps propel the cleaner forward, while eight hydration points distribute clean water across the roller as you move. It also extracts dirty water and debris with each rotation, keeping waste contained within the cleaner head rather than pulling it through a filter. The lightweight handle makes it easy to manoeuvre around furniture and tighter spaces, making this a particularly tempting deal for anyone looking to simplify their floor-cleaning routine. $249.99 at Walmart (was $449.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Chfmn 8qt Air Fryer An air fryer is one of those kitchen appliances that earns its counter space, especially when you’re cooking for the family. The Chefman TurboFry features a generous eight-quart capacity, making it easy to prepare everything from crispy fries and chicken to roasted vegetables and quick weeknight meals. It comes with convenient presets for fries, chicken, meat and fish, along with adjustable temperature controls and a 60-minute digital timer that automatically shuts off when cooking is complete. There’s also a handy shake reminder to help encourage even cooking, while the removable nonstick basket is dishwasher-safe for easier cleanup. At this price, it’s a great opportunity to add a versatile kitchen helper to your lineup. $59.97 at Walmart (was $129.97)

More Walmart Canada early Black Friday deals:

Nex Playground – $279.96

DREO 1500W Space Heater – $54.99

Cricut Explore® 5 Cutting Machine Essential Bundle – $269

Best beauty deals

Conair LED Red Light Therapy Facial Mask Bring the benefits of LED skincare technology into your beauty routine with this Conair Red Light Therapy Facial Mask. Combining red, amber and infrared LED light, it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dullness and uneven skin tone while promoting a firmer, smoother-looking complexion. Made from soft, flexible silicone, it contours comfortably to the face and delivers a quick six-minute treatment. It’s cordless, USB-rechargeable and an easy addition to your at-home self-care routine. $99.98 at Walmart (was $199.98)

Story continues below advertisement

La Roche-Posay 12% Pure Vitamin C Serum A vitamin C serum is a popular addition to a morning skincare routine, particularly if you’re looking to address dullness and uneven-looking skin tone. La Roche-Posay’s 12% Pure Vitamin C Serum features a concentrated formula designed to brighten the complexion and improve the appearance of fine lines. It’s a lovely option for anyone looking to add an antioxidant step to their skincare lineup, and this discount makes it a good time to pick one up. $58.40 at Walmart (was $73)

Braun Silk-Expert Mini IPL1111 Corded IPL Hair Removal Device For anyone interested in extending the time between shaving sessions, the Braun Silk-Expert Mini IPL device brings at-home hair reduction technology into your beauty routine. It uses intense pulsed light (IPL) to target hair follicles, with Braun’s SensoAdapt technology continuously reading your skin tone and automatically adjusting the light intensity for a personalized treatment. Its compact design makes it easy to handle when treating areas like the legs, underarms, bikini line and upper lip, while the included travel pouch makes storage convenient. It boasts hair reduction in as little as three months when used according to the recommended schedule, although individual results vary. It’s a considerable beauty investment, so this early discount is worth adding to cart now. $249.97 at Walmart (was $319.99)

Blush Colour Infusion A fresh flush of colour is an easy way to brighten up your makeup routine. Laura Mercier’s Blush Colour Infusion features a silky-smooth, sheer and buildable powder formula that blends seamlessly into skin for a natural-looking finish. The lightweight pigments can be layered for anything from a soft wash of colour to a more noticeable pop, making it easy to customize your look. Even better, the formula is designed to provide up to 10 hours of wear, so your cheeks stay looking fresh throughout the day. It’s a lovely addition to any makeup bag, especially if you enjoy a versatile blush. $37.88 at Walmart (was $46.70)

Story continues below advertisement

Philips One by Sonicare Shadow Black Rechargeable Toothbrush Your everyday oral-care routine deserves a little attention, too. The Philips One by Sonicare combines a sleek, lightweight design with gentle sonic vibrations to help keep your teeth clean and your smile looking bright. It’s particularly convenient for travel, thanks to its portable case, while the rechargeable battery offers up to one month of brushing on a single charge. Designed to make daily brushing simple, it’s a practical everyday essential that also makes a nice stocking stuffer for anyone who appreciates a useful upgrade. $39.96 at Walmart (was $54.97)

Best outdoor deals

Muskoka 19.5 There’s something especially nice about gathering around a fire on a chilly evening, and this Muskoka stainless steel fire pit makes it easier to enjoy the experience outdoors. Designed to produce up to 70 per cent less smoke than traditional fire pits, it’s a great option for anyone who loves spending time on the patio but could do without the excess smoke. It assembles in minutes, produces very little ash and comes with a protective cover for convenient storage when it’s not in use. Whether you’re planning cozy backyard evenings or looking for a thoughtful gift for someone who loves entertaining outdoors, this is a standout deal. $124 at Walmart (was $248)

Greenworks Pro 80V 20 inch Snow Thrower with 2Ah Battery and Charger Winter is coming, which makes this Greenworks cordless snow thrower a particularly timely purchase. Designed for clearing snow from sidewalks, driveways and patios, it runs on an 80V battery for convenient cordless operation. Its 20-inch clearing width helps tackle snowy walkways, while the adjustable 180-degree chute lets you direct snow up to 25 feet where you want it to go. Dual LED lights improve visibility when clearing snow in darker conditions, and the seven-inch rear wheels make it easier to manoeuvre. It also features a folding design for more convenient storage and comes with a four-year limited warranty covering the tool and battery. If you’re looking to get ahead of the first big snowfall, this is a worthwhile deal to consider. $399.99 at Walmart (was $629.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Birdfy Feeder Ebony Smart Bird Feeder with Camera For the bird lover on your holiday shopping list, this smart bird feeder makes backyard wildlife watching even more interesting. It features a built-in 1080p HD camera with a 135-degree wide-angle view, full-colour night vision and two-way audio, allowing you to get a closer look at visiting birds. It also offers bird identification features, including lifetime free unlimited bird ID without a subscription, plus access to Birdfypedia for learning more about different species. The feeder itself is made from fir wood and holds up to 2.5 litres of seed, while the included solar panel and rechargeable battery help keep the camera powered. With its weather-resistant IP66 rating, it’s designed to stay outdoors through changing conditions. It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone who enjoys bringing a little more nature into their backyard. $124.99 at walmart (was $269.99)

Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill Already thinking about next year’s backyard entertaining season? This Expert Grill three-burner propane BBQ is a budget-friendly way to get your outdoor cooking setup ready. It delivers 30,000 BTUs of cooking power across 430 square inches of cooking space, giving you room to prepare meals for family and friends. The push-and-turn ignition makes lighting the grill simple, while the porcelain enamel lid and stainless steel control panel are designed for durability. It also features two heavy-duty wheels for easier movement around your patio or deck. Finished in matte black with stainless steel accents, it’s a practical addition to any outdoor cooking space. $148.00 at walmart (was $198.00)

If you’ve been dreaming about creating a little wellness retreat at home, this Maxxus two-person infrared sauna is a major upgrade to consider. Constructed from reforested Canadian hemlock wood, it features six carbon infrared heating panels designed to distribute heat throughout the interior, including a dedicated foot heater. The sauna operates at lower temperatures than traditional saunas, with a recommended range of approximately 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, and features a soft-touch control panel with an LED display for adjusting the temperature and session time. There’s also a built-in MP3 auxiliary connection and speakers, so you can listen to music while you unwind. It’s certainly a splurge, but a substantial discount makes this a good time to consider bringing the spa experience home. $3,799.97 at walmart (was $4,499.93)

Story continues below advertisement

More Walmart Canada early Black Friday deals:

Willow Handheld 2-in-1 Garment Steamer & Iron – $34.97

Oral-B Kid’s Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush – $29.97

Momcozy Portable Milk Warmer for Travel – $73.99