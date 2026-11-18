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Amazon Canada’s Black Friday sale officially kicks off tomorrow, bringing major savings across everything from tech and beauty to home essentials, toys and more. Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping or finally treating yourself to something you’ve had your eye on, it’s a good time to browse. The best part? You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to start saving. Amazon’s early deals are already live, with discounts on popular finds from brands like Google, Oral-B, Vitamix, Nespresso, LEGO and more. From clever kitchen upgrades to beauty favourites and gifts for the kids, here are the deals worth adding to your cart before they’re gone.

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Best Black Friday early tech deals

Google Nest Thermostat A smarter home starts with a smarter thermostat. The Google Nest Thermostat is designed to help you manage your home’s heating and cooling while keeping energy use in check. It can automatically adjust the temperature when you leave the house, create an energy-efficient schedule and even suggest additional ways to save with its Savings Finder feature. You can also control the temperature from anywhere using the Google Home app, whether you’re curled up on the couch or away for the weekend. Another thoughtful touch? It can monitor your heating and cooling system and send helpful alerts when something needs attention. $125.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

PlayStation 5 - DualSense Edge Wireless Controller For the gamer who appreciates a little more control, the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is a worthwhile upgrade. Designed with customization in mind, it features interchangeable stick modules and three types of stick caps, along with two sets of swappable back buttons that can be mapped to different controls. You can also adjust trigger lengths, stick sensitivity and vibration intensity to create a more personalized gaming experience. Whether you’re navigating fast-paced shooters or racing games, this controller lets you fine-tune the details to suit your playing style. $229 on Amazon (was $269.99)

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker If getting more active is on your holiday wish list, the Fitbit Inspire 3 makes tracking your everyday wellness a little easier. This lightweight fitness tracker monitors your daily activity, heart rate and exercise, with more than 20 workout modes and automatic exercise tracking. It also goes beyond fitness with sleep tracking, stress management tools, mindfulness sessions and menstrual health tracking. The colour touchscreen is easy to navigate, while the water-resistant design and battery life of up to 10 days make it convenient to wear around the clock. It even includes a three-month Fitbit Premium membership for additional insights, workouts and wellness guidance. $99.95 on Amazon (was $129.95)

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Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series with Fire TV Ready for a movie-night upgrade? The Amazon Ember 4-Series delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+ and enhanced brightness for a more immersive viewing experience. Its updated Fire TV interface makes it easier to find your favourite shows, movies and apps, with personalized recommendations and Alexa+ integration. It also features Wi-Fi 6 support and a quad-core processor for faster app loading and smoother navigation. A particularly clever addition is its built-in Omnisense technology, which can wake the display when you enter the room, making it easy to jump straight into your entertainment. It’s a great option for upgrading a living room or setting up a secondary TV. $369.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

Amazon Basics Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs A small home upgrade that can make a surprisingly big difference? Smart lighting. These Amazon Basics LED bulbs connect to Alexa, allowing you to control brightness and colour using your voice or the Alexa app. Choose from 16 preset colours to set the mood for movie nights, holiday gatherings or a cozy evening at home, and create custom routines to have your lights turn on and off automatically. You can even control them when you’re away, making it easier to give the impression that someone’s home. No additional hub is required, although these bulbs are compatible exclusively with Alexa and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. $34.2 on Amazon (was $42.99)

Best Black Friday early beauty deals

Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush Your daily oral-care routine deserves an upgrade, too. The Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush combines gentle micro-vibrations with a dentist-inspired round brush head designed to help remove plaque while being gentle on gums. It features three cleaning settings, including super-sensitive, gentle and daily clean, so you can choose the level that feels right for you. There’s also an automatic pressure sensor that slows the brush when you’re applying too much pressure, along with a two-minute timer and 30-second reminders to switch brushing zones. It’s a practical everyday essential, especially at this price. $59.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

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BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Stainless Steel OPTIMA Hair Straightener For salon-inspired styling at home, the BaBylissPRO Optima Styling Iron is worth a closer look. Its wider titanium plates are designed to smooth hair efficiently while also making it possible to create soft waves and curves. It heats up to 465 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable for styling even more resistant hair types, while its FullWave Thermal Science technology helps maintain consistent heat throughout the styling process. Whether you’re going for a sleek, straight finish or a bouncy blowout-inspired look, this versatile styling tool is a great addition to your hair-care lineup. $172.49 on Amazon (was $229.99)

BaBylissPRO FoilFX Cord Cordless Metal Double Foil Shaver A grooming essential for anyone who likes to keep their look neat and polished, the BaBylissPRO FoilFX02 is designed for close shaving around the face, neck and hairline. Its full-size metal housing gives it a professional feel, while the powerful rotary motor and hypoallergenic double-foil system help deliver a smooth finish. It’s cordless for added convenience and offers up to three hours of runtime on a full charge. Complete with a storage pouch, it’s also a thoughtful gift for the guy who’s particular about his grooming routine. $127.49 on Amazon (was $169.99)

grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Masks A little self-care moment is always welcome, especially during the busy holiday season. These bestselling grace & stella under-eye masks are designed to hydrate the delicate under-eye area while helping reduce the appearance of puffiness, fine lines and dark circles. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, the soothing patches help leave skin looking refreshed and hydrated. They’re vegan and free of parabens and sulphates, making them a lovely addition to your morning skincare routine or a fun little stocking stuffer for the beauty lover on your list. $11.16 on Amazon (was $13.95)

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Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid White At-home Teeth Whitening Kit Looking for a brighter smile without booking a professional appointment? The Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid White kit offers an easy at-home whitening option. Designed to help achieve up to six levels of whiter teeth in just 10 days, the kit uses the same whitening ingredient found in dentist-administered treatments. Its Advanced Seal Technology helps keep the strips in place throughout the application, while the formula is designed to be enamel-safe when used as directed. It’s a convenient addition to your beauty and personal-care routine. $20.94 on Amazon (was $27.26)

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Best Black Friday early home deals

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender If you’ve been thinking about investing in a high-performance blender, this Vitamix deal is worth a look. The 5200 is a kitchen workhorse, equipped with a powerful two-horsepower motor and stainless-steel blades designed to tackle everything from frozen fruit and nuts to fibrous vegetables. Its generous two-litre container makes it easy to prepare smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and more, while 10 variable speed settings give you control over the consistency. It even has a self-cleaning function: simply add warm water and a drop of dish soap, then let the blender do the rest. With a seven-year limited warranty, it’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who spends plenty of time in the kitchen. $429.99 on Amazon (was $729.95)

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Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Pod Coffee Maker Liquorice Black with Milk Frother Your morning coffee routine is about to get a little more exciting. The compact Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ makes brewing your favourite coffee at home wonderfully simple, with one-touch operation and six coffee sizes to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick espresso, a larger morning cup or a cold brew-style coffee, the machine offers plenty of versatility. It also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to receive automatic software updates, while the included milk frother makes it easy to prepare creamy hot or cold milk for your favourite café-inspired drinks. A particularly good deal for anyone looking to bring a little coffee-shop convenience home. $119.49 on Amazon (was $239)

Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Food Storage Containers An organized pantry is one of those little home upgrades that feels especially satisfying. This 42-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance set includes a variety of container sizes for storing everything from baking ingredients and dry goods to snacks and meal-prep essentials. Made with crystal-clear, stain- and odour-resistant Tritan plastic, the containers make it easy to see what’s inside, while their airtight seals help keep ingredients fresh. The smart lid system is another convenient detail, with one lid designed to fit multiple container sizes. They’re also BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and freezer-safe, making this a useful addition to any kitchen. $139.99 on Amazon (was $183.37)

roborock 2026 New Flagship Saros 20 Robot Vacuum and Mop If your idea of a home upgrade involves doing less cleaning, meet the Roborock Saros 20. This high-tech robot vacuum and mop is designed to take care of everyday floor maintenance with powerful 36,000Pa suction and advanced navigation that recognizes more than 300 obstacles. Its slim design allows it to clean underneath furniture as low as 3.13 inches, while its intelligent chassis can navigate raised thresholds and uneven flooring. The automated dock takes convenience a step further, with hot-water mop washing, warm-air drying and automatic dust emptying for up to 65 days. It can also extend its brushes and mop to reach corners and edges, helping tackle those easily missed spots. It’s a major investment, but a tempting one at this discounted price. $1499.99 on Amazon (was $2299.99)

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Coleman Snap 'N Go Collapsible Hard Cooler Planning a winter getaway, road trip or next summer’s outdoor adventures? The Coleman Snap ‘N Go is a clever cooler designed with convenience in mind. It offers a generous 35-quart capacity that can hold up to 64 cans without ice, while its fully insulated lid and body are designed to keep ice cold for up to 48 hours. What makes it particularly handy is its collapsible design, which folds down to one-third of its original size for easier storage when you’re not using it. It also features a removable, waterproof liner that makes cleaning a breeze. A practical find for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. $150 on Amazon

Best Black Friday early kids’ deals

Magna-Tiles 04300 Clear Colors 100 Piece Set For a gift that encourages creativity long after the wrapping paper is gone, you can’t go wrong with Magna-Tiles. This 100-piece set includes a colourful assortment of magnetic squares and triangles that little builders can use to create everything from simple shapes to elaborate three-dimensional structures. The translucent pieces are particularly fun for experimenting with light, patterns and imaginative designs, while open-ended building encourages problem-solving, spatial awareness and fine motor skills. Whether kids are playing independently or building something together, this is one of those toys that can keep them entertained for hours. $118.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

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Amazon Kids Tablet 11 For kids who are ready for their own device, the Amazon Kids Tablet 11 offers entertainment and learning in one convenient package. It comes with a one-year Kids+ subscription, giving children access to a curated library of age-appropriate books, videos, games and apps, along with a slim protective case. Parents can also manage screen time, set daily goals and adjust content access through the Parent Dashboard. The tablet features a bright display and a fast processor to keep up with kids’ favourite activities, while access to the Google Play Store allows families to explore additional apps as their interests evolve. It’s a gift that offers plenty of entertainment, with parental controls built in. Note: Amazon Kids+ and Google Play Store availability may vary by region; the tablet is not available in Quebec. $289.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle Three toys in one? That’s a pretty great deal for little builders. This LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set lets kids ages six and up build a space shuttle before transforming it into either a spaceship or a posable astronaut figure. The space shuttle features an opening hatch with a removable, extendable satellite, while the astronaut comes complete with a jetpack and flag. With 144 pieces and three different building possibilities, there’s plenty of opportunity for imaginative play once the construction is complete. It’s a fun gift for kids who love space, science and getting creative with LEGO. Buy on Amazon

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe Give curious little minds a chance to explore the world from home with the LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe. Designed for children ages five to seven, this interactive globe features a built-in 2.8-inch video screen with BBC videos covering everything from different cultures and animals to habitats and geography. Kids can use the included stylus to tap different locations and discover thousands of facts, animations and interactive activities. There are also three educational games that challenge them to answer questions and solve mysteries as they travel around the globe. It’s an entertaining way to introduce geography and encourage a love of learning. $99.99 on Amazon (was $124.99)

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Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse Playset For the little Barbie fan on your holiday shopping list, this iconic Dreamhouse is bound to make a big impression. The three-storey dollhouse features 10 different play areas, including a kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, balcony and pool, giving kids plenty of room to create their own stories. Its standout feature is a spectacular spiral slide that leads straight into the pool, while a working elevator, integrated lights and sounds, and more than 75 storytelling accessories add even more opportunities for imaginative play. There’s even a dedicated pet area complete with a puppy, pet elevator and slide. It’s a seriously fun gift for hours of pretend play. $129.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

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