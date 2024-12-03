11 great gifts for hosts with the most

Send this page to someone via email

Whether they’re throwing a holiday dinner party or a casual get-together, thoughtful gifts make every gathering even more memorable. A stylish charcuterie board adds a touch of elegance to their spread, while a luxe soap and lotion set pampers them after a long night of entertaining. And for the ultimate convenience, a sleek hot plate ensures dishes stay warm throughout the evening. These thoughtful finds aren’t just for today—they show you appreciate your host’s style, interests and love of entertaining. Plus, they’ll make hosting even more enjoyable for many dinner parties to come. Gift the joy of easy entertaining with these perfect host gifts.

Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Candle Treat your favourite hosts this season with this divine Christmas cookie candle. Its rich, buttery vanilla scent captures the magic of holiday baking, while its long-lasting burn will help keep their home cozy and inviting. $34.99 on Amazon

Salt & Stone Deluxe Body Duo Delight their senses with this luxurious santal and vetiver body wash and lotion set. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin C, it’s perfect for homeowners—and lucky guests. $114 at Salt & Stone

Acacia Wood Charcuterie Board This elegant Acacia wood charcuterie board is a thoughtful holiday gift for hosts with an appreciation for charcuterie. It’s perfect for serving festive treats and adding charm to any gathering. $28.99 on Amazon

Mackenzie-Childs Enamel Serving Bowl This charming MacKenzie-Childs enamel serving bowl will add character to any host’s countertop. Whether serving salad or displaying fresh fruit, its hand-glazed black-and-white design makes it a stylish focal point. $79 on Amazon

Chefman Electric Warming Tray A guaranteed way to make holiday hosting easier? This sleek warming tray. It keeps dishes hot and ready–ideal for family dinners and festive gatherings. $99.99 on Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim If your holiday host has a green thumb, they’re sure to love this AeroGarden device. Designed for soil-free planting, it’s equipped with built-in LEDs and even reminds you when to add plant food and water. $172.31 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Eulnars Swedish Dish Cloths Made from durable cellulose and cotton, these Swedish dish cloths offer superior absorbency and a dual-sided design for tough stains and delicate surfaces. Reusable and washable, they outlast paper towels by a mile and look cute in the process. $23.99 on Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For caffeine-loving hosts, the Ember Mug 2 offers the ultimate drinking experience. Its extended battery keeps beverages perfectly warm, while smart features ensure every sip is savoured to the fullest. $199.95 on Amazon

Half Baked Harvest Cookbook Loaded with quick, delicious recipes like Lobster Tacos and Moroccan Salmon, this cookbook is perfect for hosts short on time. With one-pot meals and make-ahead options, it makes entertaining stress-free without compromising on flavour or presentation. $39.99 on Amazon 39.99 at Indigo

Bon Appetit Gourmet Gift Basket Brimming with indulgent treats like Godiva and Lindt truffles, smoked Gouda and sesame crackers, this gourmet gift basket is the perfect host gift. With a delicious mix of sweet and savoury treats, it’s made for sharing. $68.93 on Amazon

