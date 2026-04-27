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The Curator

Best BBQs of 2026: Top grills for outdoor cooking

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 27, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
From sleek modern designs to rugged classics built for weekend feasts, you’ll find standout BBQs from brands like Weber, Napoleon and more. View image in full screen
From sleek modern designs to rugged classics built for weekend feasts, you’ll find standout BBQs from brands like Weber, Napoleon and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fire up the backyard and turn ordinary meals into something worth gathering around. A great BBQ isn’t just equipment—it’s the centrepiece of every warm-weather hangout. Whether you prefer the convenience of gas and propane or the rich, smoky flavour of charcoal, you’ll find standout BBQs from brands like Weber, Napoleon and more. From sleek modern designs to rugged classics built for weekend feasts, it’s all about choosing the one that fits your space, your style, and your appetite for great outdoor cooking.

Compare Your Options

BBQ TypePrice RangeFuel StyleBest For
Entry-Level Gas BBQ$150 – $400Gas / PropaneQuick, everyday grilling with minimal setup
Mid-Range Gas BBQ$400 – $900Gas / PropaneFamilies and frequent entertainers
Premium Gas BBQ$900+Gas / PropaneSerious grillers who want power and features
Charcoal BBQ$100 – $600CharcoalSmoky flavour and traditional grilling
Kamado / Ceramic BBQ$700 – $2,000+CharcoalLow-and-slow cooking, smoking, versatility
Portable BBQ$100 – $350Gas / Propane / CharcoalCamping, small spaces, on-the-go grilling
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Best overall gas grill

Weber Genesis E-325 Natural Gas Grill
If you’re looking for the best gas grill, consider the Weber Genesis E-325, featuring PureBlu burners and large sear zone that make it easy to cook multiple steaks or meals consistently at high quality. It has cast-iron grates, a Flavorizer bar system that boosts flavour while reducing flare-ups, and a versatile Weber Crafted setup that expands cooking options.
$1149 on Amazon (was $1349)

 

Best premium compact gas grill

Napoleon Rogue 425 BBQ Grill
The Rogue 425 BBQ Grill delivers top-notch performance with 3 burners, 36,000 BTUs, and 425 square inches of grilling space, plus a range gas side burner for added convenience. With easy portability, precise heat control, and durable stainless steel cooking grids, it’s the perfect choice for grilling perfection, even in tight spaces like balconies or small patios.
Buy on Amazon $1,079.00 at Wayfair

Best advanced hybrid

Masterbuilt MB20041220 Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill And Smoker Combo
This grill delivers fast, high-performance heating—reaching 225°F in just 10 minutes and an intense 700°F in only 15—so you can move from setup to sear in record time. What sets it apart is its precision control system, allowing you to dial in consistent temperatures for everything from low-and-slow cooking to high-heat searing, giving you restaurant-level control in a home setup.
$1499.99 on Amazon
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Best all-in-one ceramic kamado grill

Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic Joe II 18 inch Charcoal Grill
The Kamado-style grill is built for people who want a lot more than a standard BBQ. Its thick ceramic body holds heat incredibly well, which means steady, consistent temperatures whether you’re cooking low and slow or pushing it up for a hard sear. The airflow system lets you fine-tune the heat with precision, so you can easily switch between grilling, smoking, roasting, or even baking without losing performance.
$2199.99 on Amazon

 

Best portable gas grill

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill
Whether it’s for a small space or travel, this road-ready grilling beast fires up 20,000 BTUs of triple-burner power—with push-button Instastart ignition, precise heat control, and quick-fold legs with wheels that make setup and pack-down a breeze.
$329.99 on Amazon (was $354.82)

 

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You may also like:

76×51 inches Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

BFOUR Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

2 Packs BBQ Grill Brush – $20.39

Most versatile cooking experience

Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle
This griddle from Blackstine has a huge flat-top surface that lets you cook everything at once—breakfast, burgers, stir-fries, and more—like a live cooking station. With fast, even heating across two zones and features like easy grease management and side prep shelves, it feels more interactive and creative than a standard grill where you’re mostly limited to grates and flipping meat.
$621.24 at Walmart

 

Best for smoking

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Ideal for smoking, this grill and smoker maintains precise, consistent low temperatures needed for true slow smoking while producing steady wood-fired smoke flavour. Its app control and built-in meat probe let you manage long smokes remotely and hit perfect doneness, which is especially important for cuts like brisket or pork shoulder.
$1599 on Amazon
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Best electric grill for condos

George Foreman Indoor Outdoor Electric Grill
Featuring a built-in sloped grilling surface that naturally drains grease into a drip tray, this electric grill helps reduce fat and makes meals healthier. Its slight angled design (around 10–15°) is ideal for condos because it prevents grease buildup while staying safe, stable, and mess-free on small balconies or indoor spaces.
$129.99 at Walmart

You may also like:

Rolling Grill Basket(2PCS) – $29.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34Pcs BBQ Grill Accessories – $49.99

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