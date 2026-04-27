Best BBQs of 2026: Top grills for outdoor cooking

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Fire up the backyard and turn ordinary meals into something worth gathering around. A great BBQ isn’t just equipment—it’s the centrepiece of every warm-weather hangout. Whether you prefer the convenience of gas and propane or the rich, smoky flavour of charcoal, you’ll find standout BBQs from brands like Weber, Napoleon and more. From sleek modern designs to rugged classics built for weekend feasts, it’s all about choosing the one that fits your space, your style, and your appetite for great outdoor cooking.

Compare Your Options

BBQ Type Price Range Fuel Style Best For Entry-Level Gas BBQ $150 – $400 Gas / Propane Quick, everyday grilling with minimal setup Mid-Range Gas BBQ $400 – $900 Gas / Propane Families and frequent entertainers Premium Gas BBQ $900+ Gas / Propane Serious grillers who want power and features Charcoal BBQ $100 – $600 Charcoal Smoky flavour and traditional grilling Kamado / Ceramic BBQ $700 – $2,000+ Charcoal Low-and-slow cooking, smoking, versatility Portable BBQ $100 – $350 Gas / Propane / Charcoal Camping, small spaces, on-the-go grilling

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Best overall gas grill

Weber Genesis E-325 Natural Gas Grill If you’re looking for the best gas grill, consider the Weber Genesis E-325, featuring PureBlu burners and large sear zone that make it easy to cook multiple steaks or meals consistently at high quality. It has cast-iron grates, a Flavorizer bar system that boosts flavour while reducing flare-ups, and a versatile Weber Crafted setup that expands cooking options. $1149 on Amazon (was $1349)

Best premium compact gas grill

Napoleon Rogue 425 BBQ Grill The Rogue 425 BBQ Grill delivers top-notch performance with 3 burners, 36,000 BTUs, and 425 square inches of grilling space, plus a range gas side burner for added convenience. With easy portability, precise heat control, and durable stainless steel cooking grids, it’s the perfect choice for grilling perfection, even in tight spaces like balconies or small patios. Buy on Amazon $1,079.00 at Wayfair

Best advanced hybrid

Masterbuilt MB20041220 Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill And Smoker Combo This grill delivers fast, high-performance heating—reaching 225°F in just 10 minutes and an intense 700°F in only 15—so you can move from setup to sear in record time. What sets it apart is its precision control system, allowing you to dial in consistent temperatures for everything from low-and-slow cooking to high-heat searing, giving you restaurant-level control in a home setup. $1499.99 on Amazon

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Best all-in-one ceramic kamado grill

Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic Joe II 18 inch Charcoal Grill The Kamado-style grill is built for people who want a lot more than a standard BBQ. Its thick ceramic body holds heat incredibly well, which means steady, consistent temperatures whether you’re cooking low and slow or pushing it up for a hard sear. The airflow system lets you fine-tune the heat with precision, so you can easily switch between grilling, smoking, roasting, or even baking without losing performance. $2199.99 on Amazon

Best portable gas grill

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill Whether it’s for a small space or travel, this road-ready grilling beast fires up 20,000 BTUs of triple-burner power—with push-button Instastart ignition, precise heat control, and quick-fold legs with wheels that make setup and pack-down a breeze. $329.99 on Amazon (was $354.82)

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76×51 inches Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

BFOUR Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

2 Packs BBQ Grill Brush – $20.39

Most versatile cooking experience

Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle This griddle from Blackstine has a huge flat-top surface that lets you cook everything at once—breakfast, burgers, stir-fries, and more—like a live cooking station. With fast, even heating across two zones and features like easy grease management and side prep shelves, it feels more interactive and creative than a standard grill where you’re mostly limited to grates and flipping meat. $621.24 at Walmart

Best for smoking

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker Ideal for smoking, this grill and smoker maintains precise, consistent low temperatures needed for true slow smoking while producing steady wood-fired smoke flavour. Its app control and built-in meat probe let you manage long smokes remotely and hit perfect doneness, which is especially important for cuts like brisket or pork shoulder. $1599 on Amazon

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Best electric grill for condos

George Foreman Indoor Outdoor Electric Grill Featuring a built-in sloped grilling surface that naturally drains grease into a drip tray, this electric grill helps reduce fat and makes meals healthier. Its slight angled design (around 10–15°) is ideal for condos because it prevents grease buildup while staying safe, stable, and mess-free on small balconies or indoor spaces. $129.99 at Walmart

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Rolling Grill Basket(2PCS) – $29.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34Pcs BBQ Grill Accessories – $49.99