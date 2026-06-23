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A new season calls for a fresh round of savings, and Amazon Prime Day is packed with standout deals under $100. From beauty favourites by Paula’s Choice and kitchen appliances from Our Place to tech and entertainment picks from Apple and more, it’s the perfect chance to score big-name brands at seriously good prices before they’re gone.

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Best tech deals

Apple AirTag 1 Pack (2nd Generation) Whether it’s your keys, luggage or wallet that constantly goes missing, an AirTag takes the stress out of tracking down everyday essentials. This tiny device pairs seamlessly with your Apple devices and taps into Apple’s vast Find My network to help locate misplaced items near or far. Compact and easy to attach to just about anything, it’s one of those gadgets you don’t realize you need until you have one. $38.99 on Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller + USB-C Cable Whether you’re battling online opponents or settling in for a marathon gaming session, comfort matters. This wireless Xbox controller features textured grips, sculpted surfaces and a responsive hybrid D-pad for precise control. The included USB-C cable lets you switch between wired and wireless play, while customizable button mapping and a built-in headset jack add extra convenience. $71.98 on Amazon (was $84.99)

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Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger Dead phone batteries don’t stand a chance against this compact power bank. Designed to snap magnetically onto compatible iPhones, it delivers convenient wireless charging without bulky cables getting in the way. Lightweight and pocket-friendly, it’s easy to toss into a purse, carry-on or pocket, making it a smart companion for travel days, busy commutes and long afternoons away from an outlet. $27.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet If you’re looking for an affordable tablet for streaming, browsing and casual gaming, this one checks all the boxes. The compact 8-inch HD display is easy to hold for hours, while 32GB of storage and improved performance keep everyday tasks running smoothly. Lightweight and durable, it’s an excellent option for travel, entertainment or keeping the kids occupied on the go. $74.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Greenworks 1600 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer Patio furniture, driveways, decks and vehicles all get a refresh with this lightweight pressure washer. Despite its compact size, it delivers enough power to tackle everyday outdoor cleaning jobs while remaining easy to manoeuvre and store. Features like multiple spray settings, an extended power cord and energy-saving stop/start technology make weekend cleanup feel a lot less like work. $98.00 on amazon (was $159.99)

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More Amazon tech deals:

Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.08

Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $39.98

Apple Pencil – $86.98

Best beauty deals

Paula's Choice CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment Cream with Peptides Fight fine lines and wrinkles with this potent 1% retinol treatment, enriched with peptides, vitamin C, and licorice extract for firmer, brighter skin. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly to even skin tone and deliver lasting hydration without irritation. $70.5 on Amazon (was $94)

La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Fluid Face & Body Sunscreen SPF 50+ Lightweight, invisible and easy to wear every day, this sunscreen makes sun protection feel effortless. The ultra-fluid formula delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection while drying down to a comfortable matte finish that won’t feel greasy or heavy. Suitable for sensitive skin and resistant to water and sweat, it’s an easy addition to any summer skincare routine. $28.76 on Amazon (was $35.95)

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MANSCAPED® The Lawn Mower Designed for head-to-toe grooming, this trimmer helps make personal care feel quick and stress-free. A SkinSafe ceramic blade and adjustable guard combs allow for a precise trim while helping minimize nicks and irritation. Waterproof construction, cordless operation and a built-in LED light make it especially handy for tackling hard-to-reach areas. $74.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream Late nights, early mornings and screen time can all take a toll on the delicate eye area. This silky eye cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid and Bifidus Prebiotic to help hydrate, smooth and visibly brighten tired-looking eyes. With continued use, it helps soften the appearance of fine lines while leaving skin looking refreshed and well-rested. $78.75 on Amazon (was $105)

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush A great electric toothbrush can make a noticeable difference, and this bestselling model is proof. Using powerful sonic technology, it removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush while helping protect sensitive gums with a built-in pressure sensor. Long battery life, multiple intensity settings and helpful brushing timers make it easy to maintain a dentist-approved routine. $49.95 on Amazon (was $84.99)

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More Amazon beauty deals:

grace & stella Under Eye Mask – $21.95

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase – $20.79

Nexxus Keraphix Gift Set – $29.83

Best home & kitchen deals

Our Place Splendor Blender Make smoothies, shakes, and more in no time with the Our Place Splendor Blender, featuring a powerful 1000W motor and ultra-sharp blades for consistently smooth results. Its two blending modes, personal cup, and self-cleaning function make it convenient for everyday use. $79 on Amazon (was $170)

Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set Upgrade your kitchen with the Home Hero 15-piece knife set, featuring high carbon stainless steel blades and ergonomic handles for precise, comfortable chopping. The set includes a sharpener, kitchen scissors, and a sleek block for organized, stylish storage. $44.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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PELONIS Oscillating Tower Fan When summer temperatures climb, this slim tower fan helps keep things comfortable without taking up valuable floor space. Multiple speed settings, quiet oscillation and a programmable timer allow you to customize airflow throughout the day and night. A convenient remote control lets you adjust settings from across the room, making it especially useful for bedrooms and living spaces. $76.49 on Amazon (was $88.11)

Electric Heat Pad Relax sore muscles with this electric heating pad, offering both moist and dry heat options along with multiple temperature and timer settings for customized comfort. Its soft, skin-friendly fabric and large 24 x 12 inch size provide soothing, even warmth exactly where you need it. $26.59 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Bamboo Mattress Topper Queen Size Transform your mattress into a plush, hotel-quality sleep experience with this queen-size bamboo mattress topper, featuring extra-thick 5D Snow Down Alternative fill for soft, supportive comfort. Its breathable bamboo cover and deep-pocket fitted skirt keep you cool and snug while staying securely in place. $57.38 on Amazon (was $67.99)

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More Amazon kitchen deals:

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler – $28.01

Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

Black & Decker Easy Touch Coffee & Spice Grinder – $17

Best family & kids deals

Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter Kids can run their own ice cream shop with the Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter, featuring 28 colorful wooden scoops, toppings, and play kitchen accessories. This set encourages imaginative, screen-free play while building memory, counting, and hand-eye coordination skills. $61.66 on Amazon (was $85.03)

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat W/ 31 Voices Whether you’re into LEGO or Harry Potter, this is a collector’s item fans will appreciate. The Sorting Hat is one of the most iconic characters from the books and movies, plus this is just a fun build. There are more than 500 pieces to assemble and once it’s done, the model speaks in 31 different voices. That means ongoing fun, especially when you pull it out to sort your friends and family members. $103.55 on Amazon (was $129.99)

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Play-Doh Super Color Pack of 20 Cans Spark creativity with the Hasbro Play-Doh Super Color Pack, featuring 20 vibrant cans for hours of imaginative play. Perfect for playdates, classrooms, or party activities, kids can mix, mold, and explore countless colour combinations. $34.99 on Amazon

National Geographic Starter Metal Detector Kit Got a budding adventurer on your hands? This kid-friendly metal detector turns every trip to the park, beach or backyard into a treasure hunt. Designed specifically for young explorers, it features simple controls, audio and LED alerts, and an adjustable arm length for a comfortable fit as they grow. The lightweight design is easy to carry for hours, while the waterproof search coil can detect buried objects up to 10 centimetres deep. Complete with a digging trowel and educational guide, it’s a fun way to spark curiosity while encouraging outdoor play. $72.24 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Momcozy Baby Carrier Newborn to Toddler Enjoy hands-free parenting with this ergonomic baby carrier, designed to comfortably support your little one from newborn to toddler stages. Its lightweight design, adjustable fit, and enhanced lumbar support help reduce strain while keeping both you and your baby cozy on the go. $63.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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More Amazon kids & family deals:

Rock Painting Kit – $16.99

The EggMazing Easter Egg Mini Decorator Kit Arts and Crafts Set – $23.39

Toy Doll Stroller – $31.99