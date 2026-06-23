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Amazon Canada’s Prime Day is finally here, which means one thing: it’s time to *add to cart* sans the guilt–especially when it comes to these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Shark, Kérastase to Clinique and more, a number of bestselling beauty picks are deeply discounted right now. Read on for our top picks from the sale, and get ready to save on your splurge.
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This advanced skincare device delivers targeted, at-home treatments in minutes. Harnessing red, blue and infrared LEDs, it helps minimize fine lines, firm skin, reduce acne and boost radiance through customized modes. Plus, InstaChill Cold technology soothes and visibly tightens the under-eye area with adjustable, temperature-controlled cooling–we’re adding to cart now!
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