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Amazon Canada’s Prime Day is finally here, which means one thing: it’s time to *add to cart* sans the guilt–especially when it comes to these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Shark, Kérastase to Clinique and more, a number of bestselling beauty picks are deeply discounted right now. Read on for our top picks from the sale, and get ready to save on your splurge.

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Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Long-Wear Matte Foundation A cult classic that won’t budge, no matter how hot or humid it gets. With 24-hour wear and a flawless matte finish, this deal is too good to pass up. $50.3 on Amazon (was $67)

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask This advanced skincare device delivers targeted, at-home treatments in minutes. Harnessing red, blue and infrared LEDs, it helps minimize fine lines, firm skin, reduce acne and boost radiance through customized modes. Plus, InstaChill Cold technology soothes and visibly tightens the under-eye area with adjustable, temperature-controlled cooling–we’re adding to cart now! $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Face Moisturizer This gel-cream is a tall glass of water for thirsty skin. Lightweight and backed by a loyal fanbase, you won’t find a better deal, even at Sephora. $118 on Amazon

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Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray The sleek sanitizer that doubles as a desk essential. Packed with scent and style, don’t miss this rare markdown. $33.6 on Amazon (was $42)

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum Bye bye, breakage. This salon-loved serum has been touted to strengthen strands and soothe your scalp–and now it’s on sale. $80.75 on Amazon (was $95)

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Braun IPL, Laser Hair Removal Ditch the razor–this powerful at-home device gives silky-smooth results after just one use without the spa price tag. Only two sessions are needed a month. And this discount? Game-changing. $498.74 on Amazon (was $649.99)

You may also like:

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $11.28

NIVEA Creme – $12.78

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $13.58

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion – $15.18

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 – $12.78

Poo Pourri Royal Flush, Before-You-Go Toilet Spray – $10.39

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Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out our Amazon Storefront for all the best deals.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourishing Overnight Lip Treatment Pillow-soft lips await. This nourishing night treatment is a K-beauty staple and now on sale, so you’ll definitely want to snag it before it’s gone. $22.75 on Amazon (was $32.5)

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Powered by viniferine, this serum fades dark spots and brightens dull skin. Grab this French pharmacy fave at a can’t-miss price. $131.75 on Amazon (was $155)

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BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Drench your skin in collagen-rich hydration and get your glow on with this cult-favourite mask. Stock up while it’s discounted! $18 on Amazon (was $26)

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer The holy grail of hair tools is now under $650–and in vibrant apricot topaz. You never see this low of a price, so get it while you still can. $629.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

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Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Like a glow filter in a bottle. This celeb-loved mist revives tired skin and refreshes makeup in a single spritz. $49.7 on Amazon (was $66)

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick For sleek buns, snatched ponies and zero flyaways, this styling stick has gone viral for a reason–and it’s under $16 right now. $12.34 on Amazon (was $14.99)

grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Patches This assorted pack of under-eye masks are a morning must. Wake up tired eyes and fake eight hours of sleep at a great price. $15.16 on Amazon (was $19.95)

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You may also like:

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick – $5.09

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $17.47

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum – $22.40

Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant – $28.50

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $30.60

Pureology Leave In Conditioner – $31.50