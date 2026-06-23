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The Curator

15 bestselling beauty products on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted June 23, 2026 3:00 am
1 min read
amazon prime day beauty deals View image in full screen
Add your favourite beauty products to cart while you can!.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Canada’s Prime Day is finally here, which means one thing: it’s time to *add to cart* sans the guilt–especially when it comes to these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Shark, Kérastase to Clinique and more, a number of bestselling beauty picks are deeply discounted right now. Read on for our top picks from the sale, and get ready to save on your splurge.

Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery, exclusive deals, and more. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals.

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Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Long-Wear Matte Foundation
A cult classic that won’t budge, no matter how hot or humid it gets. With 24-hour wear and a flawless matte finish, this deal is too good to pass up.
$50.3 on Amazon (was $67)

 

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask
This advanced skincare device delivers targeted, at-home treatments in minutes. Harnessing red, blue and infrared LEDs, it helps minimize fine lines, firm skin, reduce acne and boost radiance through customized modes. Plus, InstaChill Cold technology soothes and visibly tightens the under-eye area with adjustable, temperature-controlled cooling–we’re adding to cart now!
$399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

 

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Face Moisturizer
This gel-cream is a tall glass of water for thirsty skin. Lightweight and backed by a loyal fanbase, you won’t find a better deal, even at Sephora.
$118 on Amazon
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Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N Peel Off Lip Stain
TikTok made you want it–Amazon’s price makes you need it. A long-lasting, budge-proof stain for under $13? Add to cart, stat.
$13.5 on Amazon (was $18)

 

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray
The sleek sanitizer that doubles as a desk essential. Packed with scent and style, don’t miss this rare markdown.
$33.6 on Amazon (was $42)

 

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum
Bye bye, breakage. This salon-loved serum has been touted to strengthen strands and soothe your scalp–and now it’s on sale.
$80.75 on Amazon (was $95)
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Braun IPL, Laser Hair Removal
Ditch the razor–this powerful at-home device gives silky-smooth results after just one use without the spa price tag. Only two sessions are needed a month. And this discount? Game-changing.
$498.74 on Amazon (was $649.99)

 

You may also like:

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $11.28

NIVEA Creme – $12.78

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $13.58

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion – $15.18

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 – $12.78

Poo Pourri Royal Flush, Before-You-Go Toilet Spray – $10.39

 

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Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out our Amazon Storefront for all the best deals.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourishing Overnight Lip Treatment
Pillow-soft lips await. This nourishing night treatment is a K-beauty staple and now on sale, so you’ll definitely want to snag it before it’s gone.
$22.75 on Amazon (was $32.5)

 

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
Powered by viniferine, this serum fades dark spots and brightens dull skin. Grab this French pharmacy fave at a can’t-miss price.
$131.75 on Amazon (was $155)

 

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BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Drench your skin in collagen-rich hydration and get your glow on with this cult-favourite mask. Stock up while it’s discounted!
$18 on Amazon (was $26)

 

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Humidity? Not today. This award-winning spray gives you glassy, glossy hair for days. Even stylists swears by it.
$26.6 on Amazon (was $38)

 

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
The holy grail of hair tools is now under $650–and in vibrant apricot topaz. You never see this low of a price, so get it while you still can.
$629.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)
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Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Like a glow filter in a bottle. This celeb-loved mist revives tired skin and refreshes makeup in a single spritz.
$49.7 on Amazon (was $66)

 

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick
For sleek buns, snatched ponies and zero flyaways, this styling stick has gone viral for a reason–and it’s under $16 right now.
$12.34 on Amazon (was $14.99)

 

grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Patches
This assorted pack of under-eye masks are a morning must. Wake up tired eyes and fake eight hours of sleep at a great price.
$15.16 on Amazon (was $19.95)
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You may also like:

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick – $5.09

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $17.47

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum – $22.40

Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant – $28.50

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $30.60

Pureology Leave In Conditioner – $31.50

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