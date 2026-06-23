Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2026: What’s actually worth buying

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 is officially underway, meaning the biggest wave of deals is now live. Running from June 23–26, the event has moved beyond early offers into full-scale savings across tech, home, beauty, fashion, and everyday essentials.

Prime members can now access millions of discounts across more than 35 categories, with new deals dropping throughout the event window. If you’ve been waiting to shop, this is the main shopping period where the deepest and most time-sensitive discounts tend to appear.

Not a Prime member yet? You can still sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free trial to unlock member-only pricing, fast delivery, and full access to Prime Day deals while the event is active.

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Brands like Sharkninja, JBL, Philips, and many other popular names are featured heavily, along with rotating lightning deals and limited-time offers that can sell out quickly.

It’s a good time to check back often, since prices and availability can change throughout the day as new deals go live and others expire.

Tech deals

JBL Tune 720BT - Wireless Over-Ear Headphones These JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are built for long listening sessions where charging rarely crosses your mind, thanks to their massive 76-hour battery life and quick top-ups. With Bluetooth 5.3 and JBL’s signature bass-heavy tuning, they deliver a clean, punchy sound experience in a lightweight, foldable frame that’s easy to carry around. $59.98 on Amazon (was $109.98)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB If books had a modern, no-distraction home, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB (Newest Model) is built to be exactly that, with a sharp 7-inch glare-free display and noticeably faster page turns. It holds thousands of titles, runs for weeks on a single charge, and is waterproof enough to read anywhere from a couch to a poolside. $139.99 on Amazon (was $184.99)

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JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker Small enough to fit in a palm but loud enough to fill a room, the JBL Go 4 is a truly ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker built for on-the-go listening. It delivers punchy JBL Pro Sound with up to 7 hours of playtime, plus waterproof and dustproof durability so it can handle beaches, showers, or outdoor trips without worrying about damage. $69.98 on Amazon

SAMSUNG 55-Inch The Frame 4K Smart TV Art or television? Both. Samsung’s The Frame transforms into a stunning work of art when you’re not watching, with customizable bezels and an anti-reflection matte display that makes masterpieces look museum-worthy. When it’s on, enjoy brilliant 4K QLED clarity. $998 on Amazon (was $1299.99)

Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 combines a bigger, brighter display with a thinner, lighter design, making it more comfortable to wear while keeping you connected, active, and safe. From advanced health insights and fitness tracking to cellular connectivity and innovative safety features, it’s a powerful companion for every part of your day. $406.99 on amazon (was $549)

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You may also like:

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones – $58.00

Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $268.00

Home deals

Philips Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine Enjoy all your café favorites at home with six hot and refreshing beverages, from espresso and cappuccino to iced coffee and hot water for tea. With the LatteGo milk system, quiet brewing, and the HomeID app for tips and recipes, you can create silky, café-style drinks anytime. $649.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

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SharkNinja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker This CREAMi Ice Cream Maker transforms everyday ingredients into creamy homemade ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls with seven convenient one-touch programs. Its compact design and mix-in feature let you customize frozen treats with chocolate, fruit, nuts, and candy, making it a fun and versatile appliance for the whole family. $269 on Amazon (was $299.99)

Ninja Foodi 10 QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer The Ninja Foodi 10 QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer features two independent 5-quart baskets, letting you cook two different foods at once with Smart Finish or Match Cook for synchronized results. It also includes a Smart Cook Thermometer and multiple cooking modes like air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and reheat for versatile, precise meal preparation. $189.99 on Amazon (was $319.99)

Full Size 4 Piece Sheet Set Experience ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from ultra-soft, breathable brushed microfiber, these sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inch deep and deliver luxurious quality at an affordable price. $30.39 on Amazon (was $57.99)

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Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99

Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $93.99

Dragon Touch 15.6-inch Digital Calendar – $279.99

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out our Amazon Storefront for all the best deals.

Beauty & personal care deals

Clinique 3-Step Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Clinique’s 3-Step Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ hydrates dry to dry-combination skin while helping maintain a healthy moisture balance. Now with SPF 50, it also provides broad-spectrum sun protection for daily wear, keeping skin soft and shielded. $35.00 on Amazon (was $50.00)

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil OLAPLEX No. 7 Bonding Oil is a lightweight styling oil that boosts shine, smooths frizz, and adds softness while also helping improve color vibrancy. It provides heat protection up to 450°F (232°C) and is highly concentrated, so just a few drops are enough for a sleek, glossy finish on all hair types. $47 on Amazon

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Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Meet your key to the perfect blowout. The Shark FlexStyle dries, curls, smooths, and volumizes, all without extreme heat. Lightweight, powerful, and ridiculously easy to use, it delivers salon-worthy results right at home. $235.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask This advanced skincare device delivers targeted, at-home treatments in minutes. Harnessing red, blue and infrared LEDs, it helps minimize fine lines, firm skin, reduce acne and boost radiance through customized modes. Innovative iQLED technology ensures seamless energy delivery, while InstaChill Cold technology soothes and visibly tightens the under-eye area with adjustable, temperature-controlled cooling for refreshed, healthier-looking skin over time–what’s not to love? $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Eyelash Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is a washable, buildable formula designed to lengthen, volumize, and define lashes while keeping them lightweight and non-flaky. It uses a flexible tower brush and bamboo-infused fibers to help separate and extend each lash from root to tip for a more lifted, full look. $11.04 on Amazon (was $12.96)

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EUCERIN AQUAPHOR Lip Repair Stick Duo – $5.40

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – $22.75

Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant – $39

Outdoor

Greenworks 48V 17 Inch Lawn Mower This battery-powered push mower that uses two 24V 4Ah batteries and a brushless motor to deliver quiet, efficient cutting with up to 40 minutes of runtime. It features a 17-inch rust-proof deck, multiple cutting height options, and 2-in-1 mulching or bagging for flexible lawn care in a lightweight, easy-to-store design. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499)

Napoleon TravelQ 285 Portable Gas Bbq Grill The Napoleon TravelQ 285 Portable Gas BBQ Grill TQ285-Rd-1-A is a compact yet powerful two-burner propane grill designed for camping, tailgating, and small outdoor spaces, offering 12,000 BTUs of heat and enough cooking space to grill up to 18 burgers at once. It includes cast iron cooking grids and a reversible drop-in griddle, giving you versatility to sear, roast, or cook breakfast-style meals wherever you go. $279 on Amazon (was $329)

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Blink Outdoor 4 Wireless Smart Security Camera – $51.99

Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light – $189.99

Kasa Smart Outdoor Dimmer Plug – $18.99

Kids & family deals

Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Booster Seat This versatile car seat grows with your child, transitioning from a forward-facing harness to a highback booster and finally a backless booster for kids up to 45 kg (100 lb). It features an adjustable headrest, no-rethread harness system, and side-impact protection for added safety and convenience during everyday use. $169.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Philips Avent Natural Newborn Glass Gift Set Designed to make feeding feel more natural for both baby and parent, the Philips Avent Natural Newborn Glass Gift Set uses breast-shaped nipples and anti-colic valves to closely mimic breastfeeding while reducing discomfort. The set includes durable borosilicate glass bottles in two sizes with different flow rates, plus silicone sleeves for added grip and protection during everyday use. $47.49 on Amazon (was $74.99)

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VTech Upgraded Smart WiFi Baby Monitor This baby monitor features a 5-inch 720p display paired with a 1080p camera, delivering clear HD video with strong night vision for day and night monitoring. It also supports fully remote pan/tilt/zoom control, two-way talk, and app access on iOS and Android for easy viewing from anywhere. $120.28 on Amazon (was $134.32)

Barbie Dreamplane Airplane Toys Playset Let imaginations take flight with the Barbie Dreamplane, a playset that rolls like a real plane. Open it up to explore reclining seats, a snack cart, stowable luggage, and a puppy travel buddy for nonstop in-flight adventures. $71.99 on amazon (was $119.99)

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Munchkin Sparrow Travel Baby Stroller – $212.47

Barbie Mermaid Toy Doll – $23.99

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Play-Doh Handout 42-Pack – $14.74

Travel deals

Proglobe Orthopedic Neck Pillow Travel Neck Pillows The Proglobe Essential Neck Pillow is designed for ultimate comfort on long trips or at home, with memory foam that conforms to your neck and an adjustable velcro strap for a perfect fit. Lightweight, portable, and paired with a mesh carry bag, contoured eye mask, and earplugs, it’s your all-in-one travel companion for relaxing anywhere. $26.51 on Amazon (was $36.99)

trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow Neck pain? Never heard of her. The trtl Travel Pillow features a unique internal support system wrapped in cozy fleece-like covering to keep your head perfectly upright mid-flight. Lightweight, machine washable, and compact, it’s the frequent flyer’s best-kept secret. $59.99 on amazon (was $79.99)

Portable Handheld Fan Stay cool on the go with the FA53 Brushless Motor Travel Fan, with strong, refreshing airflow you can adjust to your perfect breeze. Compact, sleek, and easy to charge, it’s the ideal companion for hot days anywhere. $79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

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You may also like:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite – $359.99

4 in 1 Cordless Vacuum for Home – $149.99

Ninja Supra Kitchen System – $189.99