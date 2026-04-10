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When it comes to denim, the search for ‘the one’ is often a game of trial and error. Discovering the perfect pair of jeans takes time–think of them as soulmates for your wardrobe. If you’re feeling impatient in your pursuit, we hear you. From premium-quality Levi’s jeans to more affordable options like GAP, read on for nine top denim jeans (and some added denim finds you’ll love!) that are sure to captivate your heart and leave you floating on cloud nine.
These ’90s-inspired baggy jeans exude vintage charm with a comfortable fit. Cut with a loose, draped silhouette and finished in a softly faded light wash, they deliver that coveted lived-in feel from the very first wear. The slouchy fit sits just right on the hips, making them a go-to for off-duty styling.
Barrel jeans can be tricky to master, but this pair gets it just right. Designed with a sculpted, curved leg that tapers at the ankle, they create a fashion-forward silhouette that still feels wearable. True to Yoga Jeans’ ethos, the denim is soft, flexible and made to move with you, offering all-day comfort without sacrificing structure.
Utility meets street style with these perfectly slouchy cargo jeans. Designed with a mid-rise waist and relaxed leg, they channel major cool girl vibes. Oversized pockets add a functional edge–and major style points–while the soft denim makes them endlessly wearable.
These boot cut jeans are thoughtfully designed with a curvier fit in mind. With extra room through the hips and thighs and a subtle flare at the hem, they create a beautifully balanced silhouette that elongates the legs. The premium denim has just enough stretch to hug in all the right places–don’t mind if we do!
Believe it or not, skinny jeans are back–and this pair proves why they never really left. Cut in a sleek, high-rise silhouette, they pair effortlessly with everything from oversized knits to tailored blazers. The dark wash and soft stretch denim makes them an easy closet staple.
The gold standard of denim, Levi’s 501s are as iconic as it gets. With their signature straight leg, button fly and universally flattering fit, they’ve defined denim for generations. Crafted with a hint of stretch for added ease, they maintain that authentic, vintage-inspired structure while feeling comfortable enough for everyday wear. If there’s one pair to anchor your wardrobe, it’s this.
Proof that great denim doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, these high-waisted jeans deliver on both style and substance. The elevated waistline complete with cutesy button detail offers a flattering, elongated effect–a staple for shorter gals.
Low-rise is officially back, and this western-inspired pair leans all the way in. Sitting lower on the hips with a classic boot cut leg, they channel vintage rodeo style with a modern twist. The durable cotton blend is built to last, while the added stretch ensures comfort and flexibility. Finished with Wrangler’s signature stitching, they bring just the right amount of attitude to any denim lineup.
For those who like their denim with a statement edge, these wide-leg jeans deliver. Crafted from premium materials with impeccable tailoring, they drape beautifully for a long, elongating silhouette that serves legs-for-days energy.
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