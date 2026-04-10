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When it comes to denim, the search for ‘the one’ is often a game of trial and error. Discovering the perfect pair of jeans takes time–think of them as soulmates for your wardrobe. If you’re feeling impatient in your pursuit, we hear you. From premium-quality Levi’s jeans to more affordable options like GAP, read on for nine top denim jeans (and some added denim finds you’ll love!) that are sure to captivate your heart and leave you floating on cloud nine.

Best baggy jeans

Low-Slung Baggy Jeans These ’90s-inspired baggy jeans exude vintage charm with a comfortable fit. Cut with a loose, draped silhouette and finished in a softly faded light wash, they deliver that coveted lived-in feel from the very first wear. The slouchy fit sits just right on the hips, making them a go-to for off-duty styling. $348 at Aritzia

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Best barrel jeans

Megan Dark-Grey Barrel Jeans Barrel jeans can be tricky to master, but this pair gets it just right. Designed with a sculpted, curved leg that tapers at the ankle, they create a fashion-forward silhouette that still feels wearable. True to Yoga Jeans’ ethos, the denim is soft, flexible and made to move with you, offering all-day comfort without sacrificing structure. $138 at Yoga Jeans

Best cargo jeans

Mid-Rise '90s Loose Cargo Jeans Utility meets street style with these perfectly slouchy cargo jeans. Designed with a mid-rise waist and relaxed leg, they channel major cool girl vibes. Oversized pockets add a functional edge–and major style points–while the soft denim makes them endlessly wearable. $53 at GAP (was $89.95)

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Best boot cut jeans

Curvy Boot Jeans in Riki These boot cut jeans are thoughtfully designed with a curvier fit in mind. With extra room through the hips and thighs and a subtle flare at the hem, they create a beautifully balanced silhouette that elongates the legs. The premium denim has just enough stretch to hug in all the right places–don’t mind if we do! $229.53 on Amazon

Best skinny jeans

High Rise 1981 Skinny Jeans Believe it or not, skinny jeans are back–and this pair proves why they never really left. Cut in a sleek, high-rise silhouette, they pair effortlessly with everything from oversized knits to tailored blazers. The dark wash and soft stretch denim makes them an easy closet staple. $118 on Amazon

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Best straight cut jeans

Women's 501 Original Fit Jeans The gold standard of denim, Levi’s 501s are as iconic as it gets. With their signature straight leg, button fly and universally flattering fit, they’ve defined denim for generations. Crafted with a hint of stretch for added ease, they maintain that authentic, vintage-inspired structure while feeling comfortable enough for everyday wear. If there’s one pair to anchor your wardrobe, it’s this. $99.95 on Amazon $118 at Levi's

Best high waisted jeans

Mid-Waisted Straight Leg Jeans Proof that great denim doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, these high-waisted jeans deliver on both style and substance. The elevated waistline complete with cutesy button detail offers a flattering, elongated effect–a staple for shorter gals. $51.99 on Amazon

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Best low rise jeans

Western Stretch Boot Cut Low-rise is officially back, and this western-inspired pair leans all the way in. Sitting lower on the hips with a classic boot cut leg, they channel vintage rodeo style with a modern twist. The durable cotton blend is built to last, while the added stretch ensures comfort and flexibility. Finished with Wrangler’s signature stitching, they bring just the right amount of attitude to any denim lineup. $62.77 on Amazon

Best wide leg jeans

Lotta Studded Jeans For those who like their denim with a statement edge, these wide-leg jeans deliver. Crafted from premium materials with impeccable tailoring, they drape beautifully for a long, elongating silhouette that serves legs-for-days energy. $398 at Simons

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Denim Indigo Hobo Cross Body Bag – $23.90

Women’s Denim Romper – $44.01

Women’s Casual Stretch Denim Overalls – $80.78

More denim picks you'll love

Levi's Cinched Denim Shirt Ok, how cute? This denim shirt features a cinched waist that creates a flattering, feminine shape. Easy to dress up or down, it’s the ultimate denim staple. $59.95 at Simons (was $89)

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Wilfred Tome Skirt Clean lines and a structured silhouette make this denim skirt a standout. Pair it with everything from basics to statement tops. $128 at Aritzia

Wrangler Men's Big & Tall Unlined Denim Jacket A timeless essential, this men’s denim jacket offers a relaxed fit with durable construction. Perfect for layering year-round, it only gets better with wear. $67.54 on Amazon

100% European Linen Longline Vest Lightweight and breathable, this longline vest brings a refined, tailored feel to warm-weather dressing. It’s a chic alternative to traditional denim layering pieces. $70.00 at Quince (was $118)

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Raye Mid Rise 6-inch Jean Shorts Italian summer, anyone? These mid-rise denim shorts are practically begging for a European vacay, courtesy of its relaxed fit that still feels put together. $218 at Reformation

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Cicy Bell Women’s Round Neck Denim Waistcoat Vest – $53.03

Nine West Women’s Pumps – $80.52

Agolde Parker Jean Short – $178.50