Bra fitting 101: An expert’s guide to finding your perfect fit

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For many women, the search for the perfect-fitting bra feels like a lifelong quest. It’s all about the cup size…or so you may think. In truth, the perfect fit is about much more. From the band and the straps to the fabric itself, every element works in tandem to deliver snug comfort and support. And according to bra design experts, a huge misconception is that discomfort is simply part of the deal.
“The biggest mistake is thinking discomfort is normal,” explains Bianca Izzo, VP of product design at La Vie en Rose. That familiar I-can’t-wait-to-get-home-and-take-my-bra-off feeling? “That shouldn’t be the case. You should be able to wear your bra for long hours and be comfortable in it.”
In other words, a well-fitting bra shouldn’t be something you’re counting down the minutes to remove. When the fit is right, it should move with your body. Ahead, Izzo shares with me the expert tips every woman should know to find her perfect bra match.
What’s the first thing to check when fitting a bra?
When it comes to finding the proper bra fit, the band is the true foundation. “The band should sit straight and firm around your body because that’s the real hero of the bra,” Izzo explains. “If that’s well placed, usually everything else follows.”
A properly fitted band provides most of the bra’s support, helping the cups lift and contain the bust without relying solely on the straps. Ideally, breasts should feel supported and comfortably contained–sans the spillage. “The bra should move with you,” she adds. “If you’re adjusting straps all day, the band rides up or you feel pressure, that’s a sign it’s not the right bra for you.”
Beyond band and cup size, what other fit details matter?
While band and cup size tend to get the spotlight, there are several other design elements that play a major role in comfort and fit.
“Fit is a full identity on its own–it’s not just a number you pick off the rack,” says Izzo. “You really have to make sure your bra fits well, and sometimes that takes trial and error.”
Strap placement, for example, can make a noticeable difference. “If it’s too wide and it slips off, that’s not good–but if it’s thin and digging, that’s also not ideal.”
Wing height and side panels are also worth paying attention to. These areas help create a smooth silhouette under clothing and prevent the bra from digging in or creating bumps through fabric.
Then there’s the centre gore–the panel between the cups. “If the centre gore starts floating, you know the bra is not fitting properly,” she explains. “It should lean against your skin and support the breasts, but it shouldn’t dig in either.”
Anatomy of a bra:
How can you tell if the fabric quality is good?
Fabric stretch is another often-overlooked detail, but it can reveal a lot about the quality of a bra. “The fabric does need to stretch so it fits tightly on your body,” says Izzo. “But when you take the bra off, it should recover to its original shape.”
If the fabric continues stretching out over time and doesn’t bounce back, it may be a sign the bra won’t hold its shape–or its support–for long. “If it comes back to its original shape–even after washing—that’s a sign of a good bra that will follow your body throughout the day.”
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How should bra fit change through different life stages?
Women’s bodies evolve–and our bras should evolve with them. Hormonal shifts, pregnancy and postpartum changes can all affect breast size, shape and even sensitivity.
According to Izzo, “It’s important to do a fit check during these life changes. Your breasts either go bigger or smaller. The bra shouldn’t be something that frustrates women–it should make them feel comfortable and confident.”
Fabric choice becomes more important during these certain stages of life. For example, breathable and softer materials may feel more comfortable during hormonal shifts or menopause.
Can you measure your bra size at home?
While professional fittings are often the most accurate option, there are ways to assess your fit at home without reaching for a measuring tape.
“Not everybody is comfortable with a measuring tape,” Izzo explains. “So I suggest starting with a bra you used to feel comfortable in.”
Try it on and pay attention to what feels different. “Is the wire digging in? Is the band too tight? Are the straps digging? Those are all signs that the size might be too big or too small.” From there, experimenting with one size up or down can help narrow down a better fit. The process may take time, but it’s worth finding your perfect fit.
How long should a bra last?
As with every other well-loved clothing item, even the best bra doesn’t last forever. Over time, everyday wear naturally stretches the band and weakens the stitching. “You’ll start seeing signs when it’s time to change,” Izzo explains. “Look for things like discolouration in the fabric, stitching coming undone or the wire starting to feel loose.”
If the bra begins squeaking or the structure feels unstable, it may be nearing the end of its lifespan. Care also plays a big role in longevity. Ideally, bras should be hand washed and *always* air dried. “The dryer can distort the wire and the foam,” she says. “Heat can also change the shape of molded cups or compress padding.”
What go-to bras should every woman own?
Is your lingerie drawer a mixup of styles? You’re not alone. But according to Izzo, there are two staples that every underwear wardrobe should include. “For me, the number one is an everyday T-shirt bra. A beige or neutral one that disappears under clothing–it’s a must.”
And for moments when you want a little extra confidence boost, Izzo suggests a sexy lace balconette.”A beautiful lace bra can give you this confidence that nothing else can give you. Honestly, it’s like a superpower.” Because when a bra fits just right, it’s more than just supportive–it sets the tone for the entire day.
More bras to try:
The full-coverage bra
The bestselling scoop bra
The anti-slip strapless bra
The comfy contour bralette
The wireless push up bra
The lingerie bra
The high support sports bra
The patterned bra
The seamless maternity bra
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