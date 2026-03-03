The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chunky dad sneakers? Still here. Sleek runners? Also thriving. If you’ve been searching “sneaker trends 2026,” “cool girl sneakers,” or “best women’s sneakers Canada,” consider this your sign to clear some space in your closet. This year’s biggest sneaker trends for 2026 blend nostalgia with next-gen design–think metallic finishes, technical trail soles, retro white kicks and unexpected hybrids that blur the line between sporty and sweet. We’re stepping into 2026 with statement soles and personality-packed pairs from Aritzia, Simons, New Balance and beyond. Ahead, five cool girl sneaker trends you’re about to see everywhere.

Shine theory

If quiet luxury had a rebellious younger sister, she’d be wearing metallic sneakers. Silver, chrome and high-shine finishes are turning everyday outfits into main-character moments. The trick? Let your sneakers do the talking–style them with relaxed denim, tailored trousers or a slinky slip skirt for contrast.

Trail mix

The technical sneaker isn’t just for hiking anymore. In 2026, gorpcore is still going strong, and performance-driven silhouettes are being styled with everything from wide-leg trousers to tailored coats. Think aggressive tread, toggles and colourways that look straight off a mountain–but make it fashion.

Back to basics

Classic white sneakers are forever–but in 2026, they’re leaning chunky and retro. Picture ‘80s-inspired court shoes with thick soles and clean lines. They’re the ultimate wardrobe reset: crisp, cool and endlessly versatile.

The hybrid era

Why choose between a ballet flat and a sneaker when you can have both? Hybrid styles–think ballerina sneakers, Mary Jane straps and even sneaker mules–are the unexpected It-girls of 2026. They’re playful, slightly ironic and surprisingly practical for everyday wear and versatility.

Colour theory

Neutrals will always have their place—but 2026 is all about vibrant sneakers that pop. From electric blue suede to punchy pinks and citrus tones, bold kicks are the easiest way to inject personality into your look (especially if the rest of your outfit is low-key).

