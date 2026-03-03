SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

5 ‘cool girl’ sneaker trends for 2026

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 3, 2026 7:00 am
2 min read
cool girl sneaker trends 2026 View image in full screen
This year’s biggest sneaker trends for 2026 from Aritzia, Simons, New Balance and beyond.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chunky dad sneakers? Still here. Sleek runners? Also thriving. If you’ve been searching “sneaker trends 2026,” “cool girl sneakers,” or “best women’s sneakers Canada,” consider this your sign to clear some space in your closet. This year’s biggest sneaker trends for 2026 blend nostalgia with next-gen design–think metallic finishes, technical trail soles, retro white kicks and unexpected hybrids that blur the line between sporty and sweet. We’re stepping into 2026 with statement soles and personality-packed pairs from Aritzia, Simons, New Balance and beyond. Ahead, five cool girl sneaker trends you’re about to see everywhere.

 

Shine theory

If quiet luxury had a rebellious younger sister, she’d be wearing metallic sneakers. Silver, chrome and high-shine finishes are turning everyday outfits into main-character moments. The trick? Let your sneakers do the talking–style them with relaxed denim, tailored trousers or a slinky slip skirt for contrast.

Story continues below advertisement

 

New Balance 1906R
$199.99 at New Balance

 

LUCKY STEP Women's Retro Fashion Sneakers
$59.99 on Amazon

 

adidas Originals Tokyo Womens Shoes
$158.04 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Trail mix

The technical sneaker isn’t just for hiking anymore. In 2026, gorpcore is still going strong, and performance-driven silhouettes are being styled with everything from wide-leg trousers to tailored coats. Think aggressive tread, toggles and colourways that look straight off a mountain–but make it fashion.

 

sneaker trends 2026
Saloman XT-6 Sneakers
$230 at Saloman

 

CC-Los Women's Waterproof Hiking Shoes
$74.57 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hoka Seafoam Transport 2 Trail Running Shoes
$175 at Simons

 

Back to basics

Classic white sneakers are forever–but in 2026, they’re leaning chunky and retro. Picture ‘80s-inspired court shoes with thick soles and clean lines. They’re the ultimate wardrobe reset: crisp, cool and endlessly versatile.

 

Story continues below advertisement
New Balance New Balance 740
$140 at Aritzia

 

SERNIAL Women's White Tennis Shoes
$29.97 on Amazon (was $41.71)

 

Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers
$67.49 on Amazon (was $90)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The hybrid era

Why choose between a ballet flat and a sneaker when you can have both? Hybrid styles–think ballerina sneakers, Mary Jane straps and even sneaker mules–are the unexpected It-girls of 2026. They’re playful, slightly ironic and surprisingly practical for everyday wear and versatility.

 

adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet
$120 at Aritzia

 

PUMA Womens Speedcat Ballet Wild Flats
$235.62 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Gola Exclusive Elan Mule Sneakers
$120 at Anthropologie

 

Colour theory

Neutrals will always have their place—but 2026 is all about vibrant sneakers that pop. From electric blue suede to punchy pinks and citrus tones, bold kicks are the easiest way to inject personality into your look (especially if the rest of your outfit is low-key).

 

Gola Womens Elan Sneaker
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Veja Blue Suede Panenka Sneakers
$210 at Simons

 

Puma Womens St Miler Sneaker
$77.2 on Amazon

 

