Video link
Headline link
The Curator

13 best women’s swimsuits to shop in 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 21, 2026 4:00 pm
1 min read
best women's swimwear 2026 View image in full screen
Enjoy fun in the sun, in style.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your sanctuary is a sandy beach or a tranquil poolside oasis, finding the perfect swimsuit that complements your style and comfort level may have you feeling a little lost at sea. Fortunately, we’re here to throw you a lifeline with on-trend finds fit for your next vacation. From a retro-inspired La Vie en Rose one-piece and a sexy leak-proof design by Knix to shapewear-inspired Spanx bottoms, read on for 13 women’s swimsuits that demand a sun-filled escape, stat.

 

Best leak-proof

Sculpt Deep V One Piece Swimsuit
A sleek, sculpting deep-V one-piece designed to smooth and support, with removable cups for a customizable fit. Built-in leak-proof protection means you can swim and lounge with peace of mind.
$125 at Knix
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best animal print

Azores Bikini Top
This triangle cute animal-print swimsuit is the ultimate statement piece for sun-soaked vacations.
$148 at Reformation

Complete the look with the Elba Bikini Bottoms.

 

Best UPF suit

best women's swimsuits
One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
This pretty pink suit will shield you from the sun, courtesy of its UPF 50+ fabric. Bonus: we love the built-in bra and off-the-shoulder design.
$46 at Knix (was $115)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best rash guard

best women's swimsuits 2026
PQ Swim Quinn Long-Sleeve Swim Top
For a fuss-free seaside escape, opt for this long sleeve rash guard swim top in baby blue, featuring an eye-catching striped pattern on the arms.
$59.95 at Anthropologie (was $114)

Complete the look with the PQ Swim Harlow High-Rise Bikini Bottoms.

 

Best sustainable design

best women's swimsuits 2026
Black Gingham Balconette One-Piece Swimsuit
This retro-inspired gingham one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence. Plus, we love the sustainable design.
$79.95 at La Vie En Rose
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best tummy control

women's swimsuits 2026
SPANXshape Swim Pique Hi-Rise Bottom
These high-waisted bottoms are designed with tummy control in mind, for a sleek and supportive silhouette.
$49 at Spanx

Complete the look with the SPANXsmooth Swim Bandeau Bikini Top.

 

Best tankini

best women's swimsuits
Live In Color Liz Twist Tankini Top
From beach to brunch, this versatile tankini is designed for serious style and support. Figure-flattering ruching and halter-style straps make it perfect for any setting.
$70 at Bikini Village

 

Best cup support

best women's swimsuits 2026
Nyud Sloane Top in Sol
The two-tone bikini top of our dreams! With its supportive underwire and customizable cup design, you can find your perfect fit and coverage.
$98 at Nyud
Story continues below advertisement

Complete the look with the Arlo Bottoms.

 

Best cutout

Cupshe Scalloped Cutout Bathing Suit
From the scalloped trim detail to the flirty below-the-bustline cutout, this sexy black bikini truly has it all.
$47.99 on Amazon

 

Best bikini

Zaful Women's Bikini
A stringy beach-ready two-piece–what’s not to love? The flattering high-cut bottoms serve the perfect amount of cheekiness.
$52.82 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best long torso design

The Amalfi One Piece
We’re obsessed with the sculpting powers of this sparkly suit. Plus, the long torso design will prevent it from riding up.
$200 at Andie

 

Best sport suit

KerryKreey Sports Two Piece Crop Top Bikini Set
For the gal who prefers beach volleyball over sunbathing, opt for this supportive sport suit. The wide strap top with removable padding is ideal for all-day activity.
$23.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best strapless

best women's swimsuits
Same Swimwear Stripe Strapless One Piece
Tan lines? Don’t know ’em. Removable straps and stripes add flair to this sultry high-cut silhouette.
$425 at Same Swimwear

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
