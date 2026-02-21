Send this page to someone via email

Whether your sanctuary is a sandy beach or a tranquil poolside oasis, finding the perfect swimsuit that complements your style and comfort level may have you feeling a little lost at sea. Fortunately, we’re here to throw you a lifeline with on-trend finds fit for your next vacation. From a retro-inspired La Vie en Rose one-piece and a sexy leak-proof design by Knix to shapewear-inspired Spanx bottoms, read on for 13 women’s swimsuits that demand a sun-filled escape, stat.

Best leak-proof

Sculpt Deep V One Piece Swimsuit A sleek, sculpting deep-V one-piece designed to smooth and support, with removable cups for a customizable fit. Built-in leak-proof protection means you can swim and lounge with peace of mind. $125 at Knix

Best animal print

Azores Bikini Top This triangle cute animal-print swimsuit is the ultimate statement piece for sun-soaked vacations. $148 at Reformation

Best UPF suit

One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit This pretty pink suit will shield you from the sun, courtesy of its UPF 50+ fabric. Bonus: we love the built-in bra and off-the-shoulder design. $46 at Knix (was $115)

Best rash guard

PQ Swim Quinn Long-Sleeve Swim Top For a fuss-free seaside escape, opt for this long sleeve rash guard swim top in baby blue, featuring an eye-catching striped pattern on the arms. $59.95 at Anthropologie (was $114)

Best sustainable design

Black Gingham Balconette One-Piece Swimsuit This retro-inspired gingham one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence. Plus, we love the sustainable design. $79.95 at La Vie En Rose

Best tummy control

SPANXshape Swim Pique Hi-Rise Bottom These high-waisted bottoms are designed with tummy control in mind, for a sleek and supportive silhouette. $49 at Spanx

Best tankini

Live In Color Liz Twist Tankini Top From beach to brunch, this versatile tankini is designed for serious style and support. Figure-flattering ruching and halter-style straps make it perfect for any setting. $70 at Bikini Village

Best cup support

Nyud Sloane Top in Sol The two-tone bikini top of our dreams! With its supportive underwire and customizable cup design, you can find your perfect fit and coverage. $98 at Nyud

Best cutout

Cupshe Scalloped Cutout Bathing Suit From the scalloped trim detail to the flirty below-the-bustline cutout, this sexy black bikini truly has it all. $47.99 on Amazon

Best bikini

Zaful Women's Bikini A stringy beach-ready two-piece–what’s not to love? The flattering high-cut bottoms serve the perfect amount of cheekiness. $52.82 on Amazon

Best long torso design

The Amalfi One Piece We’re obsessed with the sculpting powers of this sparkly suit. Plus, the long torso design will prevent it from riding up. $200 at Andie

Best sport suit

KerryKreey Sports Two Piece Crop Top Bikini Set For the gal who prefers beach volleyball over sunbathing, opt for this supportive sport suit. The wide strap top with removable padding is ideal for all-day activity. $23.99 on Amazon

Best strapless

Same Swimwear Stripe Strapless One Piece Tan lines? Don’t know ’em. Removable straps and stripes add flair to this sultry high-cut silhouette. $425 at Same Swimwear

