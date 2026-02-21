By Adriana Monachino
Whether your sanctuary is a sandy beach or a tranquil poolside oasis, finding the perfect swimsuit that complements your style and comfort level may have you feeling a little
lost at sea. Fortunately, we’re here to throw you a lifeline with on-trend finds fit for your next vacation. From a retro-inspired La Vie en Rose one-piece and a sexy leak-proof design by Knix to shapewear-inspired Spanx bottoms, read on for 13 women’s swimsuits that demand a sun-filled escape, stat.
A sleek, sculpting deep-V one-piece designed to smooth and support, with removable cups for a customizable fit. Built-in leak-proof protection means you can swim and lounge with peace of mind.
This triangle cute animal-print swimsuit is the ultimate statement piece for sun-soaked vacations.
Complete the look with the
Elba Bikini Bottoms.
This pretty pink suit will shield you from the sun, courtesy of its UPF 50+ fabric. Bonus: we love the built-in bra and off-the-shoulder design.
For a fuss-free seaside escape, opt for this long sleeve rash guard swim top in baby blue, featuring an eye-catching striped pattern on the arms.
Complete the look with the
PQ Swim Harlow High-Rise Bikini Bottoms.
This retro-inspired gingham one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence. Plus, we love the sustainable design.
These high-waisted bottoms are designed with tummy control in mind, for a sleek and supportive silhouette.
Complete the look with the
SPANXsmooth Swim Bandeau Bikini Top.
From beach to brunch, this versatile tankini is designed for serious style and support. Figure-flattering ruching and halter-style straps make it perfect for any setting.
The two-tone bikini top of our dreams! With its supportive underwire and customizable cup design, you can find your perfect fit and coverage.
Complete the look with the
Arlo Bottoms.
From the scalloped trim detail to the flirty below-the-bustline cutout, this sexy black bikini truly has it all.
A stringy beach-ready two-piece–what’s not to love? The flattering high-cut bottoms serve the perfect amount of cheekiness.
We’re obsessed with the sculpting powers of this sparkly suit. Plus, the long torso design will prevent it from riding up.
For the gal who prefers beach volleyball over sunbathing, opt for this supportive sport suit. The wide strap top with removable padding is ideal for all-day activity.
Tan lines? Don’t know ’em. Removable straps and stripes add flair to this sultry high-cut silhouette.
