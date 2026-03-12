‘Active shooter’ at Jewish synagogue outside Detroit, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Security at a synagogue near Detroit engaged in gunfire with at least one person Thursday, a sheriff said.

WDIV-TV reports that a truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard says no one is in custody yet. Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue’s roof. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement she was tracking the developments and waiting for further information from police.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is heartbreaking,” she said.

“Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone’s safety.”

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members. according to its website. It has an early childhood education center and offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

Michigan State Police said in a post on X that troopers were increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said on Facebook that Bloomfield Hills schools were in “secure mode” due to the incident as a precaution. Police noted there were no known threats against any schools.

—Additional files from Global News