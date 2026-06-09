OPP officer killed in line of duty near northern Ontario town

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An Ontario Provincial Police officer died Tuesday after sustaining serious injuries in the line of duty in northern Ontario.

Police say OPP Const. Tarun Bali was injured at about 12:30 p.m. while officers were conducting an investigation near Hearst, Ont. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say one person is in custody, but did not release any further details regarding the incident.

Bali was assigned to the Dufferin detachment and had served with the force for two and a half years. At the time of his death, police say he was deployed with the James Bay detachment.

It is with deep sorrow that I confirm that #OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty this afternoon in Hearst. His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences… pic.twitter.com/1cp1amM99f — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) June 9, 2026

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In a statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique called Bali’s death an “immeasurable loss” and extended condolences to his family, colleagues and the policing community.

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The OPP’s criminal investigation branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, along with the coroner’s office.