Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP officer killed in line of duty near northern Ontario town

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 4:41 pm
1 min read
Police say OPP Const. Tarun Bali was seriously injured at about 12:30 p.m. while officers were conducting an investigation near Hearst, Ont. He was later pronounced dead. View image in full screen
Police say OPP Const. Tarun Bali was seriously injured at about 12:30 p.m. while officers were conducting an investigation near Hearst, Ont. He was later pronounced dead. @OPPCommissioner
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario Provincial Police officer died Tuesday after sustaining serious injuries in the line of duty in northern Ontario.

Police say OPP Const. Tarun Bali was injured at about 12:30 p.m. while officers were conducting an investigation near Hearst, Ont. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say one person is in custody, but did not release any further details regarding the incident.

Bali was assigned to the Dufferin detachment and had served with the force for two and a half years. At the time of his death, police say he was deployed with the James Bay detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique called Bali’s death an “immeasurable loss” and extended condolences to his family, colleagues and the policing community.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The OPP’s criminal investigation branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, along with the coroner’s office.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices