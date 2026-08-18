Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber says she had ‘exorcism’ as child

Send this page to someone via email

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, recently shared that she underwent an “exorcism” because she was “haunted” as a child.

In an interview on The Mitch Churi Chat Show, Gerber was speaking about appearing in the 10th season of American Horror Story when she shared the details.

“My mom gave me holy water to go to set with because she was like, ‘I don’t want you to get possessed,” the 24-year-old model said. “I was told I was possessed as a child.”

6:02 Channel your inner Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Aniston with these 90’s retro fashion fits

When Gerber was asked to clarify her comments, she said, “I just was possessed. I was haunted, my whole life.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I do feel I attract beings from other dimensions in a very casual and chill way,” Gerber added.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Shards actor was asked if she underwent an exorcism to ward off evil spirits and she said, “I actually did.”

“Do you know how they did the exorcism? They played a didgeridoo all over me. That’s how they did the exorcism,” she said.

The didgeridoo is an ancient wind instrument created by Indigenous Australians and made from a hollow tree branch or trunk.

Gerber said that her exorcism “actually did happen,” adding, “I’ve never talked about it, but that actually did happen. I’m all healed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gerber is currently starring in FX’s thriller series, The Shards, alongside Homer Gere. Gerber’s mother Crawford and Gere’s father Richard Gere were married from 1991 until 1995.

The co-stars had never been introduced to each other prior to working on the new Ryan Murphy-directed drama.

“We hadn’t met before shooting,” Gere told E! News at the New York City premiere last month. “Two weeks before, we met at a bar with all the other cast and we became friends. It’s funny.”

Gere told the outlet that Gerber has “become a really close friend,” adding, “It’s been lovely working with her.”