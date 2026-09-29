Dennis Haskins, ‘Saved by the Bell’ principal Mr. Belding, dead at 75

Dennis Haskins, the actor best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on the hit sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died at the age of 75.
Haskins’ death was confirmed early Tuesday by his agent, Jay Schachter, who told Variety, “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more.”
“He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken,” Schachter added.
Further details of Haskins death were not revealed.
Saved by the Bell, which ran from 1989 to 1993, followed on the antics of a group of students at the fictitious Bayside High in Southern California. The school often appeared to be run more by the teens than their principal, Mr. Belding.
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Haskins reprised his role as Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which aired from 1993 to 2000.
His other acting credits include Magnum, P.I., The Twilight Zone and How I Met Your Mother.
Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on Saved by the Bell, took to Instagram to share her condolences once news of Haskin’s death spread.
“Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply,” her post began.
“We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart. I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say,” she continued.
“Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart,” Voorhies added.
The official Instagram account for Mario Lopez’s radio show, who played A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell, shared a photo of Lopez and Haskins with the caption, “RIP Dennis Haskins. Everyone’s favorite principal.”
—With files from The Associated Press
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