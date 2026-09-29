Trump’s Canadian booze ban will hurt American restaurants, U.S. body warns

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13 comments

  1. Jimbo Jones
    September 29, 2026 at 3:00 pm

    Enjoy your klepto–socialist craphole country Elbows Up-a-teers.

  2. Esta Beyersdorf
    September 29, 2026 at 2:15 pm

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  3. george
    September 29, 2026 at 2:13 pm

    Really, it will hurt us alot more than them Carney promised a deal, and did not happen, what is that called. Now Canadians will suffer. Ouh Well, elbows up, and shorts down.

  4. Stars and Stripes
    September 29, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    No. They can buy US products for US restaurants. Most American dont care for Canadian products.

  5. Mike
    September 29, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    Better to be elbows up than bent over. 😆

  6. Dave
    September 29, 2026 at 1:42 pm

    HAHA . It will hurt Canadians a lot more. but Orange man bad… Worry about Canadians first … Billionaire Carney really cares about us..

  7. Walter
    September 29, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Going to hurt US bars and restaurants? If you go into a bar and ask for Rye Whiskey most don’t even know what it is. Everyone drinks corn based whiskey.

  8. Whatever
    September 29, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Another stupid article about how something (Trump) will hurt Americans. As a Canadian I DON’T CARE! Besides… they have enough of their own booze plus lots of imported whiskey and vodka. It’s not like our Canadian booze is somewhat superior to anything else, it’s not, quite the opposite!
    Where is article about Canadians live-hood being hurt by Carney (and Ford) decisions??? I would like to know how Canadians suffer because of elbows-up movement?
    “Buy Canadian” means go to Walmart or Costco and buy American products… all done with your elbows up!
    And it’s just the beginning since Carney does nothing!

  9. Paul
    September 29, 2026 at 1:16 pm

    The first President in years that cares for the good of the US citizens instead of the good of the government.

  10. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    Sadly , this is how dumb people are….hes not president to help the regular folk . Take a look in the mirror and ask yourself, ” am I better off financially this past 2 years ?” Google the trump family and see how much wealth they’ve grown … wake up man 😆

  11. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    The biggest problem is this guy has never had to worry where his next meal is going to come from…. pampered pets don’t make good presidents

  12. KKK
    September 29, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    Most Hated US President in history, even by his own country, not to mention the rest of the world! “MAYBE” Americans will wake up at the Midterms????

  13. Fred
    September 29, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    Well, that just means Canadian won’t be visiting American bars and restaurants either.

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Economy

Trump’s Canadian booze ban will hurt American restaurants, U.S. body warns

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 29, 2026 12:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: New U.S. ban on some Canadian products coming Tuesday'
Business Matters: New U.S. ban on some Canadian products coming Tuesday
WATCH ABOVE: Business Matters: New U.S. ban on some Canadian products coming Tuesday
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U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war against Canada escalated on Tuesday with his outright ban on certain Canadian goods going into effect and a U.S. industry body is warning that his ban on Canadian alcohol will “ripple through” the U.S. restaurant industry.

“This new ban on Canadian alcohol products will ripple throughout the U.S. hospitality sector at a time when restaurants, bars and retailers are preparing for the busy holiday season,” Toasts Not Tariffs Coalition, an alliance of 59 U.S. alcohol industry groups, said in a statement.

Trump’s trade war against Canada has “has already taken a significant toll on U.S. wine and spirits producers,” the coalition added.

“The best outcome remains a negotiated solution that gets American spirits and wine products back on Canadian shelves, preserves consumer choice for consumers on both sides of the border and allows U.S. and Canadian hospitality businesses to focus on growth rather than becoming collateral damage in a trade dispute beyond their control,” the statement said.

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Trump’s previously announced bans — which affect some alcoholic drinks, dairy byproducts and motorcycles, among other goods — came into force at 12:01 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'New U.S. bans to take effect Tuesday: Here’s what’s affected'
New U.S. bans to take effect Tuesday: Here’s what’s affected

The bans mark the latest escalation of the trade war as the Trump administration seeks to pressure Canada into concessions in trade talks.

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The trade restrictions could prove devastating for the affected industries, stakeholders say, though experts have cautioned the overall impact on Canada’s impact could be limited.

Trade talks collapsed between Canada and the United States last month after Ottawa walked away from the negotiating table in response to last-minute terms that Prime Minister Mark Carney says the U.S. demanded, including restrictions on Canada entering into new trade deals with other countries.

Since then, Trump has escalated his economic attacks against Canada, imposing multiple rounds of tariffs as well as import restrictions.

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–with files from Canadian Press

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