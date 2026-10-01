Florida woman indicted for attempted murder in shooting at Rihanna’s home

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A Florida woman has been indicted for “attempting to kill” Rihanna, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office alleged on Wednesday.

The unsealed indictment, shared in a press release on Wednesday, revealed that Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 36, has been indicted after she “fired a semiautomatic rifle at the singer’s Beverly Crest home earlier this year.”

“Every person deserves to feel safe in and around their home,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “Shooting at an occupied home is a serious, violent crime that is both reckless and dangerous. It is pure luck and not a matter of restraint that no one was killed or injured.”

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The indictment against Ortiz charges her with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with an assault weapon and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

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Ortiz, appearing in court wearing yellow jail clothes, spoke only to her lawyer, who entered a not guilty plea for her on Wednesday. The judge then ordered her held on $2.6 million bail.

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She is set to return to court on Oct. 29 for a pretrial hearing at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted as charged, Ortiz faces up to life in state prison.

The move came a day after another judge ruled that Ortiz is mentally competent to stand trial. The secret grand jury proceedings were held as Ortiz was undergoing months of psychiatric evaluation. The jurors returned their indictment June 18, but it was kept under wraps for three months until the judge ruled on her competency.

Ortiz previously pleaded not guilty through her lawyer to more than a dozen other felony counts in Los Angeles Superior Court in March.

Prosecutors say Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, her mother, and her three children, RZA Athleston, 4, Riot Rose, 2, and 1-year-old Rocki Irish Mayers, were all at home during the time of the shooting, and many others were at their home in the Beverly Hills area when Ortiz allegedly opened fire on the property on March 8.

Hochman said when Ortiz was charged that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were together in an Airstream trailer at the time of the shooting, while her mother, their children and staffers were in the main house.

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The three counts of firing at a dwelling were for Rihanna’s house, her trailer and a neighbour’s house, prosecutors said. The 10 assault counts were for Rihanna and family, two staffers and two people in the neighbouring house.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report of the shooting at 1:15 p.m. local time on March 8 in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood, an LAPD spokesperson told Global News.

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The suspect is accused of firing multiple rounds with what police described as an AR-15-style rifle from inside a vehicle, targeting the home of the Love on the Brain singer.

Police discovered bullet-holes in a gate at Rihanna’s home, as well as in an RV parked in the driveway of the property.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy-winning singer has experienced a serious incident at her home.

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In 2018, a 27-year-old man broke into Rihanna’s house after hopping a fence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Rihanna was not home at the time and the man, identified as Eduardo Leon, spent 12 hours inside the home before he was discovered by the singer’s assistant.

Leon pleaded no contest to stalking and was ordered to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years. He was sentenced to formal probation for five years and placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days.

—With files from The Associated Press