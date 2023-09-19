Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share 1st photos of newborn son Riot Rose

Send this page to someone via email

Some photos are sure to cause a riot, and these are no exception.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are showing off their growing family, giving the world its first glimpse of their newborn son, Riot Rose Mayers, in a series of family photos.

In the pictures, shot by celeb photographer Miles Diggs, the musical power couple can be seen snuggling up with wee Riot and his older brother, RZA .

“It’s a FAMILY thing 💪🏽 Welcome to the World Riot Rose,” Diggs posted to his Instagram page, with an adorable shot of RZA grasping his smiling mom’s leg, while a proud dad holds up his pink-clad second-born to the camera.

Baby Riot came into the world just six weeks ago, when Rihanna, 35, gave birth to him on Aug. 1.

And Riot’s introduction to the world could not be more different than his brother’s.

While the first hints of RZA’s existence became known in January 2022 when the couple released some images of Rihanna’s bare, bejewelled baby bump — photos that were also snapped by Diggs — Riot had a much more high-profile announcement earlier this year, when his mom surprised everyone by showing off her growing belly while performing during the Super Bowl halftime show.

And the couple were much quicker to announce Riot’s name — we learned his name just a month after the birth, while the world waited almost a year to learn RZA’s name.

Speaking to British Vogue in March, Rihanna opened up about becoming a mom, saying “everything changes when you have a baby” and calling it “legendary.”

Additional photos of the fashionable young family were also shared by Vanity Fair, in which the parents can be seen interacting with their newborn on a bed, as well as pictures where RZA sports a tiny leather jacket and a pair of his mom’s newly-released FENTY X Puma Avanti sneakers.