Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks divorce, nose job and death threats in new docuseries

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is still learning to navigate life after prison, and she’s allowing audiences to follow along in an upcoming Lifetime docuseries detailing the ups and downs of her first few months after incarceration.

The new, eight-part docuseries, entitled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, provides an inside look at how Blanchard has coped with fame and the media frenzy that surrounded her December prison release.

“You know my story. Now, let’s see what I do with my life,” Blanchard, 32, says in the trailer released Wednesday.

Branded by Lifetime as her “new life,” the series sees Blanchard file to divorce her husband, Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard and Anderson were married for two years. They wed in 2022 while Blanchard was serving time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for the 2015 second-degree murder of her mother.

“I just don’t know if I’m going to be happy in this marriage,” Blanchard says. “Eventually, I’m going to want a divorce.”

Anderson is seen crying in the trailer.

In a voiceover, Anderson declares, “I don’t want to lose my wife. I love her.”

Blanchard filed for divorce on April 8. She also asked a local court for a restraining order against her estranged husband.

Since then, Blanchard has confirmed she is dating her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. The pair met while Blanchard was serving her prison sentence.

Blanchard will also undergo cosmetic surgery in the docuseries, namely a nose job to remove a “bump” on the bridge of her nose.

“I don’t want to be me,” Blanchard says in one clip.

In the trailer, Blanchard speculates whether she is at risk of encountering “dangerous people” because of the death threats she said she has received on social media.

Blanchard quickly grew a large social media following her prison release. Though she was initially active and engaging with her followers online, in March, she deleted several of her accounts in an effort to protect her privacy. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Blanchard said she felt “regret” for her post-prison press tour (to do with the release of another Lifetime docuseries called The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard) and apologized “to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability.”

The pressure she faces is obvious in the trailer, notably at its conclusion when she is told by her parole officer that she must return to Louisiana after someone accused her of making a threat against them.

Blanchard tells the camera, “I do not feel free.”

“I am in a different form of prison,” she says.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres June 3 on Lifetime.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Blanchard, an abuse victim, was originally handed a 10-year sentence after she encouraged her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in June 2015.

For years, Blanchard was led to believe by her mother that she had numerous serious diseases, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and brain damage. Gypsy underwent numerous surgeries, used a wheelchair and an oxygen tank and often believed she was fighting for her life.

Gyspy’s medical conditions were fabricated by her mother, who it is now widely believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health disorder that involves a caregiver projecting diagnoses or inducing symptoms in a dependent.

Blanchard was granted parole in September after serving eight years in prison.