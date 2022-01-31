Menu

Entertainment

Rihanna announces she’s pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 12:42 pm
An split image of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna View image in full screen
In this combination photo, A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2019, left, and Rihanna attends her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere in New York on Sept. 22, 2021. A photo published on People.com shows the rapper with Rihanna who is exposing her baby bump, confirming the 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul is pregnant with her first child. The Associated Press

The year 2022 is already proving to be fruitful for Rihanna, who announced to the world over the weekend that she’s pregnant.

The pop superstar showed off her baby bump while out for a stroll with her boyfriend and dad-to-be, A$AP Rocky, while in New York City over the weekend.

The Diamonds singer let her bejeweled bump peek out from a partially unbuttoned pink puffer jacket and photos have been published by several outlets, including People magazine.

Story continues below advertisement

In the photos, A$AP Rocky is seen cozying up to his girlfriend, holding her hand and placing a kiss on her forehead.

The couple’s photographer, Miles Diggs, also shared an up-close photo of the singer’s stomach, with the caption “SHE IS!”

Although it’s the couple’s first child together, both have previously shared sentiments about wanting to become parents.

In March 2020, Rihanna, 33, told British Vogue that within 10 years, “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em.”

Rihanna also spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City: “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Irish man charged after carrying corpse into post office to claim money

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky, who is also 33, told GQ magazine that becoming a father is “in my destiny.” He also told the magazine that he believed he had found “The One” in Rihanna.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

The couple has yet to comment publicly about the pregnancy.

with a file from The Associated Press

