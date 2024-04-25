16-year-old child of billionaire tech CEO reported missing

Send this page to someone via email

The teen child of the billionaire co-founder of Slack has vanished and, police fear, might have run away to one of San Francisco’s most dangerous neighbourhoods.

Mint Butterfield, the child of former Slack CEO and Canadian Stewart Butterfield, is considered a runaway, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in California said in a statement.

The teen was last seen on Sunday in Bolinas, Calif., and her mother, Flickr founder Caterina Fake, reported the youth missing on Monday, according to the San Francisco Standard.

The 16-year-old is believed to be in the Tenderloin neighbourhood of San Francisco, about 50 km from Bolinas, a law enforcement official familiar with the case told NBC News.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 I don’t ask for your help often, but I need it now…my friend’s 16-year-old has gone missing. Please spread this far and wide, and if you have any information about their whereabouts, call the number on this flyer. pic.twitter.com/CPIbwf2Ik4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2024

Officials told the Standard the teen has a history of substance abuse and is known to frequent the Tenderloin, a notoriously high crime area where drug usage and trafficking is rampant. Last November, a Drug Enforcement Administration official called it “ground zero for drug tourism” in a press release.

NBC reports that the teen is estranged from their father and was living with their mother at the time of disappearance, attending a private boarding school in the area.

“Mint was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots,” officials at the sheriff’s office wrote. “They were also possibly carrying a grey suitcase.”

The teen has brown and red curly hair, is about five feet tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has pierced eyebrows, the sheriff’s office said.

[The author of this article is not related to the subjects of the story.]