Canada’s dental plan has officially kicked in. Who is eligible?

Send this page to someone via email

The first phase of the Canadian Dental Care Plan was officially launched across the country Wednesday. While 1.9 million seniors can now access the plan, many other Canadians must wait a bit longer.

Starting May 1, coverage became available for seniors aged 70 and older. Seniors aged 65 and above who meet the criteria can also now apply for the dental plan.

“Today makes a very important milestone for the Canadian dental care program which will make dental care more accessible and affordable for Canadians,” Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said during a Wednesday media conference. “These are seniors who will be able to better able to take care of themselves in order to receive treatment for long-neglected dental needs, such as new dentures, cleaning, examinations or fillings.”

2:47 Health Matters: Dentists hesitant about Canadian Dental Care Plan

The CDCP plan was born out of the Liberals’ supply-and-confidence deal with the NDP in 2022, and it offers dental care benefits directly to Canadian residents who are uninsured with a household income under $90,000.

Story continues below advertisement

But it is rolling out in stages.

As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 seniors have already visited a dentist and had their claims processed by the federal government’s new dental care plan, Citizens’ Services Minister Terry Beech said at the media conference.

The first one million seniors who registered for the program received their benefits card and became eligible to make claims under the program on May 1. The first patient was seen at 7:08 a.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador, Beech said.

Who is eligible?

To access the dental care program you must:

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

be a Canadian resident

not have access to any dental insurance

have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000

have filed your 2023 tax return

Applications are now available for eligible seniors 65 and older.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting in June, children under the age of 18 and people with a valid disability tax credit certificate can apply.

All remaining eligible Canadian residents between the ages of 18 and 64 can apply online starting in 2025.

“The Canadian Dental Care Plan has seen significant uptake since its launch in December, and now we are transitioning to online applications,” Beech said in a Wednesday media release.

“Our focus remains on ensuring seniors, and soon, other groups, including persons with disabilities and children under 18 have access to necessary oral health services. Eligibility will continue to expand in the coming weeks and Service Canada is well-equipped to provide seamless, quality client service.”

Where to apply

Eligible Canadian residents can apply online, over the phone, or in person at a Service Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

To complete the application, you will need:

social insurance number

date of birth

full name

home and mailing address

list of the dental coverage you have through government social programs (if applicable)

What dentists have enrolled?

More than 6,500 oral health providers signed up to participate and are ready to provide services to CDCP patients, Health Canada stated in the press release Wednesday

If eligible individuals don’t have an existing oral health provider, they can use Sun Life’s CDCP Provider Search tool to locate a dentist, dental hygienist, denturist, or dental specialist within their community.

0:47 Federal dental care plan could help prevent more severe illnesses, economic downtime: Health minister

Before July 8, claims will only be processed from a participating provider. If CDCP patients pay the full costs themselves, they will not be reimbursed.

Story continues below advertisement

The government estimates that will mean coverage for as many as nine million people, making the program the largest benefit program in Canada’s history.

— With files from the Canadian Press