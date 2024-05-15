Menu

Health

Mad cow disease reported in Scotland — the first case in years

By Reuters Reuters
Posted May 15, 2024 9:46 am
1 min read
A dairy cow of the friesian breed grazing in a green meadow in Cantabria (Spain) in spring. Ecological extensive livestock concept View image in full screen
Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), known as mad cow disease, was first detected in Britain in the late 1980s, spreading from there to other parts of Europe and ravaging cattle herds until the early 2000s. Getty Images
The Scottish government on Friday confirmed a case of classical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), known as mad cow disease, at a farm in the southwest of the country, the first British case of the disease in over two years.

The government has imposed precautionary movement restrictions at impacted premises and on animals that have been in contact with the case in Ayrshire, it said in a statement.

Further investigations to identify the origin of the disease at the farm are ongoing, the Scottish government statement said, adding there was no risk to human health.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“I want to reassure both farmers and the public that the risk associated with this isolated case is minimal. But, if any farmers are concerned, I would urge them to seek veterinary advice,” Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said.

BSE was first detected in Britain in the late 1980s, spreading from there to other parts of Europe and ravaging cattle herds until the early 2000s. It has been linked to the brain-wasting Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans.

BSE incidence has markedly decreased over recent years and is now estimated to be close to zero cases per year worldwide, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

The previous confirmed classical BSE case in Britain was in 2021, and an atypical case of the disease was reported last year.

© 2024 Reuters

