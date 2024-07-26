Health Canada says some take-home naloxone kits may contain incorrect info

Canadians who may own a naloxone take-home kit are being advised to check the instructional card inside as it may need to be replaced over incorrect dosing information.

According to a public advisory by Health Canada posted on Friday, take-home kits by Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd. are impacted and may contain a “SAVE ME” instructional card that recommends re-administration of a dose after three to five minutes.

Under the proper dosing guidelines, the kits allow for a second dose of the product to be given two to three minutes after the first dose.

“Delaying the administration of an additional dose may result in permanent disability or death,” the advisory notes.

The kits impacted contain either naloxone as a nasal spray, an ampule — injectable — or an injectable vial and are used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

Anyone who has an impacted kit containing an instructional card with the incorrect re-administration information is asked to contact the company at recalls@chsltd.com or visit the store where they obtained the kit to receive a revised “SAVE ME” card.

Health Canada says it is not removing the kits from the Canadian market to avoid disrupting access to naloxone, but is monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action if needed.